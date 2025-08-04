Conservation of heritage structures in J&K gets steady push

Srinagar, Aug 3: Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a steady increase in financial allocations for the conservation and upkeep of centrally protected monuments over the last five years, with more than Rs 20 crore released for various works under the Archaeological Survey of India.

According to the details accessed by Rising Kashmir, the ASI’s Srinagar Circle, which looks after heritage monuments in the Union Territory, received a total of Rs 20.28 crore between 2019–20 and 2024–25 for conservation, preservation, and maintenance works.

The financial year-wise data shows that in 2019–20, Rs 4.25 crore was released, followed by Rs 5.83 crore in 2020–21, Rs 3.96 crore in 2021–22, Rs 2.19 crore in 2022–23, Rs 3.65 crore in 2023–24, and Rs 0.40 crore up to April 2024.

Officials said the funds are being utilized for a range of conservation-related works including structural repairs, water drainage improvements, lime plastering, site cleaning, and fencing of protected monuments. The ASI carries out these activities in accordance with its conservation norms and guidelines.

At present, there are 56 centrally protected monuments and sites in Jammu and Kashmir, spread across several districts including Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kupwara, Udhampur, and Jammu. Some of the notable sites include the Martand Sun Temple, PariMahal, Avantipur Ruins, Akhnur Fort, and Mughal-era caravanserais.

When asked about the condition of the monuments, officials said that none of the ASI-protected sites in Jammu and Kashmir are currently in a dilapidated condition. They attributed this to timely intervention, regular monitoring, and the execution of preservation works under set conservation protocols.

They also said that maintaining heritage structures in a region with diverse weather conditions and historical sensitivities requires continuous attention and planning. “We follow a standard conservation procedure, and the aim is to maintain the authenticity and integrity of each monument,” they added.

The Srinagar Circle of ASI remains the key authority for supervising and executing heritage conservation works across the UT. Officials said that apart from routine maintenance, site-specific development and structural consolidation is taken up based on assessments and priority.