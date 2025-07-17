Congress should learn to think of nation: Chugh

Jammu, Jul 16: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday criticised senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for questioning Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding the nation’s concerns over the Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attack in Pahalgam.Chugh said that as Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi is bringing shame to the nation. “We all know how Rahul Gandhi used to hold secret meetings with Chinese officials—sometimes over breakfast or other occasions—in Delhi, without disclosing the agenda to the people of India,” he said.

He urged the Congress to cease engaging in petty politics targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has elevated India’s standing on the global stage.The BJP leader further said that Rahul Gandhi appears to fear that his “secret ties” with China may be exposed.“On the international platform, India has clearly conveyed that the Pahalgam massacre was engineered by hostile forces. The Prime Minister has propagated this message worldwide, and the Foreign Minister is actively conveying the same,” Chugh added.Pertinently, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday lambasted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for “apprising” China President Xi Jinping about India-China ties and said that he “is running a full blown circus” aimed to “destroy” country’s foreign policy.The Leader of Opposition’s remark came after Jaishankar called on Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday and apprised him of the recent development of bilateral ties.In a post on X, Jaishankar had stated, “Called on President Xi Jinping this morning in Beijing along with my fellow SCO Foreign Ministers. Conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister @narendramodi. Apprised President Xi of the recent development of our bilateral ties. Value the guidance of our leaders in that regard.”EAM Jaishankar was on an official visit to China to attend the SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting. On Monday, Jaishankar held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and spoke about the need for a far-seeing approach to bilateral ties and building a stable and constructive relationship.