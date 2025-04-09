Congress sees revival in J&K under Tariq Karra’s leadership— but not without internal friction

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) finds itself navigating a complex political landscape under the leadership of Tariq Hamid Karra. While the party has made notable strategic gains in regional politics, a recent memorandum submitted by several party leaders to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge suggests that the transition has not been without its challenges.

The political environment in Jammu and Kashmir has undergone significant transformation since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. With statehood still unresolved and the region operating under a revised administrative structure, political parties have had to recalibrate their strategies while safeguarding their traditional constituencies.

Amidst this evolving backdrop, Karra’s appointment as JKPCC President was seen as a calculated move by the Congress high command to rejuvenate the party in a region where it has historically maintained a substantial presence, particularly in Jammu and the border districts. His selection was widely interpreted as an effort to bring in a leader with a deep understanding of the Kashmir Valley’s political dynamics.

“The restoration of democratic processes in J&K requires leaders who grasp the unique socio-political fabric of the region,” noted a political analyst based in Srinagar. “Congress recognized this when they entrusted Karra with the leadership.”

One of Karra’s key achievements has been reinforcing the Congress-National Conference alliance. Once strained during previous electoral cycles, the partnership has displayed greater coordination under his stewardship. This realignment paid dividends in the 2024 parliamentary elections, where the alliance presented a united front against both the BJP and regional rivals such as the PDP.

Their electoral strategy centered on issues like the restoration of statehood, economic revitalization, and safeguarding local land and employment rights—an agenda that found resonance across the diverse constituencies of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh.

However, some party insiders claim that alliance negotiations involved compromises that not all members found palatable. “Coalition politics demands give-and-take, but questions linger over whether Congress conceded too much in certain constituencies,” said a political observer familiar with JKPCC’s internal affairs.

The memorandum previously submitted to Kharge reportedly outlined concerns over organizational restructuring and opaque decision-making. Senior Congress leaders from both the Jammu and Kashmir divisions expressed unease over what they described as a centralization of authority and the marginalization of established party frameworks.

Particularly contentious were candidate selections in districts such as Banihal, Doda, and Kishtwar—traditional Congress strongholds that witnessed internal dissent. Veteran leaders have argued that demonstrated loyalty to party ideology should outweigh the credentials of recent entrants, regardless of their individual political clout. Supporters of Karra, however, contend that the party needs new energy and strategies to reconnect with an electorate that has grown increasingly disillusioned and fragmented.

“The demographic and political shifts in J&K demand fresh approaches,” asserted a younger Congress functionary on the condition of anonymity. “We can’t rely solely on legacy politics anymore—especially not from those playing into the opposition’s hands. They are doing the party a disservice.”

Karra’s political journey—beginning as a founding member of the PDP before joining Congress in 2016—offers both advantages and complications. His cross-party experience equips him with a unique understanding of opposition strategies and voter behavior across ideological lines.

His advocates highlight his ability to strike a balance between national integration and regional aspirations—a nuanced stance that has helped the Congress regain moderate voters who had previously gravitated toward regional parties. Critics, however, argue that his eclectic background risks blurring the ideological identity of the Congress in Jammu and Kashmir.

Nonetheless, objective indicators suggest heightened Congress activity under Karra’s leadership. New membership drives have been launched in previously underperforming areas such as Pulwama, Shopian, and Rajouri. Youth Congress and NSUI units have been revived on university campuses and in educational institutions.

The party’s media and communications strategy has also seen a boost, with increased engagement on digital platforms and more consistent messaging around key policy issues. This renewed outreach has helped challenge the narrative of Congress as a declining force in the region.

“There’s a visible energy in party affairs that was missing before,” admitted one signatory of the memorandum. “The debate isn’t about whether change was needed—it’s about how that change is being carried out.”

For Karra, the key challenge is balancing the imperative for innovation with the need to honor institutional memory and long-serving leaders. His success in bridging internal divides while maintaining political momentum will likely determine whether Congress emerges revitalized or remains mired in internal strife.

The coming months will be crucial as the party seeks to harmonize competing perspectives and sustain the gains it has recently achieved in this strategically important region. How Congress navigates these complexities could well serve as a model for its broader approach to coalition politics and internal democracy across the country.

As a senior Congress observer noted, “J&K has always been a political laboratory for New Delhi. The lessons learned here often foreshadow developments at the national level. The party that figures out how to balance innovation with tradition—and centralized leadership with grassroots democracy—will have solved a puzzle that tests democratic institutions everywhere.”

