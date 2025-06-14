Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge visits Air Plane crash site in Ahmedabad 

Ahmedabad, June 14: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday Visited the Air Plane crash site in Ahmedabad.

In a post on X, Kharge wrote, “Visited the crash site of the devastating air plane tragedy which has shook the nation.”

“My deepest condolences and thoughts are with the families of the victims, crew, pilot and people on the ground who have lost their lives, including medical students.” he added.

“It is an unimaginable tragedy. The country is mourning and our prayers are with the bereaved.” Kharge wrote in a post.