Congress President Kharge writes letter to PM Modi; reiterates Opposition’s request for Parliament’s special session

Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Malikarjun Kharge wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterating the Opposition’s unanimous request for a special session of Parliament to discuss several issues.

The issues included the Pahalagam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and the announcement of cessation of hostilities from Washington DC and by the Governments of India and Pakistan.

In a post on X, Kharge wrote, “My letter to PM Shri @narendramodi requesting to convene a special session of the Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam Terror Attack, Operation Sindoor and the Ceasefire announcements first from Washington DC and later by the Governments of India and Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also demanded a Parliament session on the chain of events between India and Pakistan.

Shrinate further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should tell the opposition about how the cessation of hostilities was announced by the American President Donald Trump.

“Congress party demands that a parliament session should be called, and the PM should tell the opposition and the parliament about the entire chain of events, and also about how the ceasefire was announced by the American president and the way the US is talking by keeping both Indian and Pakistan parallel,” Shrinate said speaking to ANI.

“The PM and the BJP must tell why the US is intervening in our internal matter,” she added.

The Congress leader also questioned if the Simla Agreement stood cancelled, further stating that Kashmir was India’s and no one would be allowed to intervene in it.

“The US Secretary of State says that both countries will meet in a neutral place. Does this mean that the Simla Agreement has been cancelled? The US president is saying that I will mediate in the Kashmir issue. But, Kashmir is an integral part of India, and we will never allow anyone to intervene in it,” she further stated. (ANI)