Developing StoryJammu and Kashmir News

Congress President Kharge, LoP Rahul Gandhi write to PM Modi regarding restoration of full statehood to J&K

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

Congress President Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi today wrote a letter to PM Modi regarding the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

“For the past five years, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have consistently called for the restoration of full statehood. This demand is both legitimate and firmly grounded in their constitutional and democratic rights”,the letter read.

“It is important to recognise that while there have been instances of Union Territories being granted statehood in the past, the case of Jammu and Kashmir is without precedent in independent India. This is the first time a full-fledged state has been downgraded to a Union Territory following its bifurcation,”it stated.

In a letter to PM Modi it stated, “Your goodself has, on multiple occasions, personally reiterated the government’s commitment to restoring statehood. In your interview in Bhubaneswar on 19 May 2024, you stated: “The restoration of statehood is a solemn promise we have made and we stand by it.” Again, while addressing a rally in Srinagar on 19 September 2024, you reaffirmed: “We have said in Parliament that we will restore the region’s statehood.”

“Furthermore, the Union Government has made similar assurances before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in the In Re: Article 370 matter, submitting that statehood would be restored “at the earliest and as soon as possible,”the letter read.

In view of the foregoing and aforementioned, we urge upon the Government to bring forward a legislation in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament to grant full statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Additionally, we request that the Government bring forward legislation to include the Union Territory of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution. This would be a significant step towards addressing the cultural, developmental, and political aspirations of the people of Ladakh, while safeguarding their rights, land, and identity,”the letter read.

Stage set for 4-Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency tomorrow
He stands tall as a statesman, continues to inspire countless people”: PM Modi hails Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 100th birth anniversary
Property of notorious drug peddler worth lacs attached in Awantipora: Police
J&K Govt sanctions Rs 62 cr project for Commercial Cultivation, Conservation of UTs’ Herbal Riches
“Destroyed terror targets, everything recorded on camera, so that no one can ask for proof”: PM Modi on Op Sindoor
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article “Heavy Rains , Flash Floods Expected in J&K”: MeT Issues Advisory 
Next Article Jairam Ramesh demands answers from PM Modi in Parliament on claims made by US President Trump on India-Pakistan ceasefire
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025 is progressing smoothly 
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Jairam Ramesh demands answers from PM Modi in Parliament on claims made by US President Trump on India-Pakistan ceasefire
Breaking National
“Heavy Rains , Flash Floods Expected in J&K”: MeT Issues Advisory 
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
India advises citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran
Breaking National World