Congress President Kharge, LoP Rahul Gandhi write to PM Modi regarding restoration of full statehood to J&K

Congress President Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi today wrote a letter to PM Modi regarding the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

“For the past five years, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have consistently called for the restoration of full statehood. This demand is both legitimate and firmly grounded in their constitutional and democratic rights”,the letter read.

“It is important to recognise that while there have been instances of Union Territories being granted statehood in the past, the case of Jammu and Kashmir is without precedent in independent India. This is the first time a full-fledged state has been downgraded to a Union Territory following its bifurcation,”it stated.

In a letter to PM Modi it stated, “Your goodself has, on multiple occasions, personally reiterated the government’s commitment to restoring statehood. In your interview in Bhubaneswar on 19 May 2024, you stated: “The restoration of statehood is a solemn promise we have made and we stand by it.” Again, while addressing a rally in Srinagar on 19 September 2024, you reaffirmed: “We have said in Parliament that we will restore the region’s statehood.”

“Furthermore, the Union Government has made similar assurances before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in the In Re: Article 370 matter, submitting that statehood would be restored “at the earliest and as soon as possible,”the letter read.

In view of the foregoing and aforementioned, we urge upon the Government to bring forward a legislation in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament to grant full statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Additionally, we request that the Government bring forward legislation to include the Union Territory of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution. This would be a significant step towards addressing the cultural, developmental, and political aspirations of the people of Ladakh, while safeguarding their rights, land, and identity,”the letter read.