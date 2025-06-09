Congress President accuses Modi govt of “weakening” constitutional institutions

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, alleging that the last 11 years under BJP rule have caused serious harm to India’s democratic institutions, economy, and social harmony.

Kharge further alleged that the BJP government has “weakened” constitutional institutions and “attacked” their autonomy.

In a social media post on X, Kharge wrote, “In the last 11 years, the Modi government has caused severe damage to Indian democracy, economy and social fabric. BJP-RSS weakened every constitutional institution and attacked their autonomy. Whether it was stealing public opinion and toppling governments through the back door, or forcibly imposing one-party dictatorship. During this period, the rights of the states were ignored and the federal structure was weakened.”

The Congress President alleged that the government had created an atmosphere of “hatred, threats and fear” in the society and claimed that the exploitation of Dalits, tribals, backward classes, minorities, and weaker sections had increased, citing the Manipur situation.

The social media post reads, “There are continuous efforts to spread hatred, threats and fear in the society. The exploitation of Dalits, tribals, backward, minority and weaker sections has increased continuously. The conspiracy to deprive them of reservation and equal rights continues. The unending violence in Manipur is the biggest proof of the administrative failure of the BJP.”

Kharge also attacked the BJP government over economic policies for the country, adding that this government’s major schemes like Make in India, Startup India, Stand up India, Digital India, Namami Gange, 100 SMART Cities have “failed.”

The post reads, “BJP-RSS made the country’s GDP growth rate habituated to 5-6%, which used to be 8% on average during UPA. Instead of the promise of 2 crore jobs every year, crores of jobs were taken away from the youth. Due to inflation, public savings were the lowest in 50 years, and economic inequality was the highest in 100 years. Demonetisation, wrong GST, unplanned lockdown and by hammering the unorganised sector, the future of crores of people was ruined. Make in India, Startup India, Stand up India, Digital India, Namami Gange, and 100 SMART Cities all failed. Railways were ruined. Only the ribbons of the infrastructure built by Congress-UPA were cut.”

Concluding his remarks, Kharge said, “The Modi government has wasted the last 11 years in rubbing the ink of dictatorship on every page of the Constitution!” (ANI)