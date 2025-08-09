“Ready to fight battle for democracy”: Congress Leaders

Jammu, August 09: In connection with the Quit India Day anniversary today an impressive function was held here today at PCC HQ Shahid Chowk Jammu in which senior leaders of PCC, DCC and frontal organizations besides a large number of prominent workers participated and remembered sacrifices and contributions of great leaders of Indian National Congress led by Mahatma Gandhi.

The function was presided over by former Minister and Working President PCC Shri Raman Bhalla and attended by Th. Balwan Singh (Ex-MLA), Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma (Ex-MLC), Yogesh Sawhney ( Ex-Minister), Ved Mahajan ( Ex-MLC I/C HQ), Th. Balbir Singh( Ex-MLA), Yash Pal Kundal (Ex-Minister), Rajnish Sharma (Treasurer), G.M.Saroori( Ex-Minister), Smt. Kanta Bhan, DCC Presidents Th. Manmohan Singh (Jammu Urban), Hari Singh Chib (Jammu Rural), Pravez Wani (Ramban), Sanjeev Panda, Javed Lone, Vijay Shastri, Virinder Manhas, Ashok Bhagat, Rakesh Sharma, Vijayant Pathania, Dewan Chand, Maqbool Choudhary, Kewal Krishan Jogi, Sat Pal Sapolia, Annirudh Sawhney, Swarnveer Singh, Bharat Bhushan and others.

The speakers recalled the freedom struggle and the role of Quit India Movement of 1942 launched by INC led by Mahatma Gandhi in achieving the goal of freedom.

The AICC session at Bombay on 08th August, 1942 decided to launch the Quit India Movement. The entire national leadership of Congress including Mahatma Gandhi were taken into custody same night. The next day Smt. Aruna Asif Ali a young leader hoisted the flag breaking all barriers and movement was launched through the length and breadth of the country. While Mahatma Gandhi Ji was in jail, his wife Smt. Kasturba Gandhi expired, Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru remained in Jail for nearly three years till March 1945.