Congress launches ‘chain hunger strike’ over delay in statehood restoration to J&K

Srinagar, Aug 09: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Saturday began a “chain hunger strike” in Srinagar and Jammu, demanding immediate restoration of the Union Territory’s statehood — a promise they say the Centre has delayed for far too long.The protest is part of the party’s ongoing ‘Hamari Riyasat, Hamara Haq’ campaign, launched to “wake up the Delhi government” to what Congress calls an “erosion of democratic rights” in J&K.Speaking to reporters after launching the chain hunger strike at party headquarters in Srinagar, JKPCC chief Tariq Hameed Karra said the movement had unfolded in phases — starting with ‘Srinagar Chalo, Jammu Chalo, Delhi Chalo’ rallies, followed by outreach programmes from August 1 to 4, targeting civil society groups and traders.Those talks were successful. They extended their solidarity to our cause,” Karra said. “The support extended by civil society members, traders, the business community and lawyers was a moral booster for us.” Dozens of Congress leaders took part in the hunger strike, holding banners displaying slogans: “Statehood our right, Restore Statehood, etc.”The J&K Congress chief said from August 9 to 21, district-level leaders will take turns fasting in Srinagar and Jammu. “This is a peaceful hunger strike — the voice of 1.4 crore people,” he said, adding that the agitation will peak on August 21 when the party will announce its fresh strategy to press for the statehood restoration demand. “We are keenly watching the developments in the ongoing Monsoon Session,” he added.Karra said the party aims to “wake up” the BJP-led government in Delhi so that it can take a call on the restoration of statehood. The Congress says the demand stems from the Centre’s commitment made after 5 August 2019, when the BJP-led government abrogated Article 370, revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories — J&K and Ladakh. At that time, the Union Government had assured that statehood for J&K would be restored at an appropriate time. “We will continue to agitate until the Centre honours its word,” Karra said.