Congress holds ‘Jai Hind Yatra’ in Akhnoor, demans statehood to J&K

Jammu, Jun 22: A large-scale “Jai Hind Sabha” followed by a “Jai Hind Yatra” organised by the Congress party at Akhnoor on Sunday drew thousands of supporters, highlighting the party’s unwavering stance on restoring Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood.

According to a party statement issued here, the participants criticised the BJP-led central government for its alleged betrayal of regional aspirations.

Led by Congress Working President Raman Bhalla, alongside senior leaders including former ministers Mula Ram and Yash Pal Kundal, Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, and other prominent figures, the rally showcased a robust display of unity and national pride. Participants carried the national flag and raised slogans in support of the armed forces, reaffirming Congress’s patriotic credentials, the statement said.

Addressing the gathering, Bhalla targetted the BJP and the central government, accusing the party of politicising Operation Sindhoor, an operation carried out by Indian armed forces. He said the BJP failed to take action against its senior leaders who insulted the armed forces.

“Operation Sindhoor was a patriotic achievement of the armed forces and the nation, not a political tool,” he said “BJP and Modi government have politicised Operation Sindhoor and are trying to divide our country.”

He added, “While they play politics, they have failed to answer vital questions: why did Pakistan get informed about the operation? Why did the US announce a ceasefire after the attack in Pahalgam? These failures expose the flawed foreign policy of Modi’s government.”

The Congress leader strongly criticised the central government for denying Jammu and Kashmir its legitimate right to statehood. He said, “Statehood is the right of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre cannot deny it for long; people will come onto the streets, and Congress will lead the fight to restore our rights,” he said.

Bhalla said the ongoing dual control system and “proxy rule” under the Lieutenant Governor’s administration have caused immense suffering across all sections of society.

Senior Congress leader Mula Ram slammed the BJP for its “betrayal” after promising to restore statehood post-assembly elections. “People of Jammu faced false assurances and now must fight to regain their rights,” he said, paying tribute to the sacrifices of martyrs and Congress’s role in regional politics.

Ravinder Sharma criticised the Modi government’s handling of foreign policy, citing contradictions in recent developments. “After Pahalgam, the US announced a ceasefire and even invited the Pakistani army chief for lunch, contradicting claims of isolating Pakistan,” he remarked. Sharma questioned the government’s narrative and called for a more effective approach to security and diplomacy.

Yash Pal Kundal called for unity among all communities to reclaim their land, jobs, and political rights, condemning the BJP’s “divisive tactics”. Chib and other leaders praised party workers and local leaders for their dedication, especially highlighting the success of Congress candidates in previous elections.

Later, a grand “Jai Hind” rally was organised in support of the armed forces, featuring prominent leaders and veterans. The rally underscored Congress’s patriotic stance and commitment to national security.