Congress extends full support to forces after ‘Operation Sindoor’ strikes

New Delhi, May 07: After the conclusion of an emergency informal meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Congress has extended its “full support” to the Indian forces and their precise strikes at the terror hideouts deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) under ‘Operation Sindoor’

Following the meeting, Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi addressed the media, saying, “We held discussions (on Operation Sindoor) in the Working Committee. Full support to our Forces. Best wishes to them. Much love to them. Complete support from the Congress party and Congress Working Committee.”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also briefed the media about the CWC meeting, reiterating complete support to the Indian forces for giving a “befitting reply” reply to the terrorists.

“We are proud of the Indian Armed Forces, who have given a befitting reply by taking bold and decisive action against the terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoK under ‘Operation Sindoor’. We salute the courage, determination and patriotism of our brave soldiers,” Kharge said.

Kharge said that Congress has “unequivocally” stood in solidarity with the armed forces and the Government since the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

“From the day of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Indian National Congress has unequivocally stood in solidarity with the armed forces and the Government and supported every decisive action against cross-border terrorism. India’s national policy against all forms of terrorism emanating from Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) is very clear and unwavering.” Kharge said.

He also called for “unity at all levels” at this time to protect the national unity and integrity of the great Indian nation.

“There is a great need for unity at all levels to protect the national unity and integrity of the great Indian nation. The Indian National Congress stands shoulder to shoulder with the brave soldiers of the country,” Kharge said.

“History is witness that our heroes have always given their lives for the unity and integrity of the country, keeping national interest paramount,” he added.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched a strike at the terror hideouts deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under ‘Operation Sindoor’ in the early hours of Wednesday.

Following the strikes, the government has called for an all-party meeting on Thursday to brief the political parties on the steps taken by it.The all-party meeting will be held at 11 am in the Parliament Library Building.

“Govt has called an All Party leaders meeting at 11 am on 8th May, 2025 at Committee Room: G-074, in the Parliament Library Building, Parliament Complex in New Delhi,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a post on X.

Rahul Gandhi has informed that Congress will attend the all-party meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow.

“We got a call today, we have been invited to the all-party meeting tomorrow,” Rahul Gandhi said.

India has carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan’s undisputed territory since 1971, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This marks New Delhi’s most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades.

