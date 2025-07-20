Congress demands PM’s reply in Parliament on Pahalgam attack, Trump remarks, ECI actions

The Congress party has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi respond to debates in the Monsoon Session of the Parliament on various issues, including the Pahalgam terror attack, US President Donald Trump’s ceasefire claims, and the actions of the Election Commission, especially the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh, said in a post on X on Sunday that his colleague, Gaurav Gogoi, the Deputy Leader of the INC in the Lok Sabha, had placed these demands before the government during the all-party meeting convened ahead of the Monsoon Session.

“In the all-Party meeting convened by the Modi Govt today, my colleague Gaurav Gogoi, the Deputy Leader of the INC in the Lok Sabha, made the demands for discussion in Parliament on behalf of the INC,” the senior Congress leader wrote.

https://x.com/Jairam_Ramesh/status/1946892300971556924?s=08

He listed the Congress party’s key demands, including —

1. Pahalgam, Sindoor, statements of LG Jammu and Kashmir, CDS, Deputy COAS, and President Trump.

2. SIR votebandi exercise that will lead to mass disenfranchisement in Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, and other states, alongside other actions of ECI that threaten electoral democracy.

3. Foreign policy challenges with respect to China, especially the failure of neighbourhood diplomacy, the moral cowardice on Palestine, etc.

4. Restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Schedule VI status for Ladakh, and the situation in Manipur (a state that is still awaiting the PM’s visit).

Speaking on behalf of the Indian National Congress (INC), Gogoi urged for these issues to be taken up in both Houses of the Parliament.

He expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address critical issues in Parliament, particularly regarding defence, foreign policy and electoral structure.

Gogoi emphasised the importance of PM Modi’s presence in Parliament to provide clarity on the Pahalgam terror attack, responding to US President Donald Trump’s claims about mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan and the Election Commission’s functioning, particularly in relation to the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and its potential extension to other states.

“There are some crucial issues that will be raised in the monsoon session, and this is why we have more hope than before that Prime Minister Modi will address the country through the House. Those important issues are Pahalgam and the security lapse, as well as the things the Lieutenant Governor said about it. A lot of time has passed, and the government will have to put forth its point on it,” Gogoi told reporters.

Gogoi added that the government must explain the alleged security lapse in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam and respond to Trump’s controversial remarks.

“The statements coming from the US President today, in some way, raise questions on the dignity of India, the bravery of the Indian Army. The answers to the US President can be given only by the Prime Minister,” he added.

Gogoi said that concerns regarding the Election Commission and its workings have been consistently raised since the constitutional body has not provided any clarifications. He added that the Prime Minister has the responsibility to put forth the government’s position on issues related to elections.

“Important questions are being raised today regarding the right to vote. The way the Election Commission is shying away from talking to various political parties and is not giving clarifications. Important questions are being raised about the upcoming elections in states, about the entire electoral structure, and the constitutional democratic structure. Being the head of the government, it is the duty of the Prime Minister to put forth the position of his government or the government’s side inside the House,” the Congress leader said.

Gogoi stressed the need for the Prime Minister to clarify the government’s stance on defence and foreign policy, especially regarding the two-front axis formed on India’s borders with China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

“The third thing is that our senior army officers have raised a very sensitive issue about the two-front axis that has been formed on our border with China, Pakistan and Bangladesh. So it is very important that we talk about defence and foreign policy. It will be very important for Prime Minister Modi to come to this House and put forth his views on these three subjects,” the Congress MP said.

He criticized the government’s handling of the Manipur crisis, pointing out that despite the Prime Minister’s promise of peace, the state still faces unrest and violence almost two and a half years later.

“Today, this government is also bringing various bills regarding Manipur and the Prime Minister had said that peace will come to Manipur in a few months. Almost two and a half years have passed, and we are not able to see an atmosphere of peace. The Prime Minister goes to small countries. But in a small state of our own country, where fire is still there, he is avoiding it for some reason. We hope for a positive discussion in the coming session,” he added.

The all-party meeting, attended by representatives from 51 political parties, concluded a day before the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which begins Monday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju appealed for cooperation to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament.

The Congress and other parties in the opposition INDIA bloc plan to jointly raise these issues, pressing for accountability and a direct response from the Prime Minister.

After briefly attending the all-party meeting, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh said, “On behalf of my party, I raised the issue that the US President is repeatedly claiming he brokered the ceasefire (between Indian and Pakistan) in the name of the trade deal. The government must clarify.”

Singh also criticised the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar. “The SIR exercise should be stopped in Bihar… If the government does not respond, we will raise questions both inside and outside the House…,” he said.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) has also decided to raise several key issues, including Pahalgam terror attack, Milkipur Assembly by-poll results and others in the Parliament.

“This session is being convened at a time when the country has seen major incidents, heart-rending incidents. After the painful incident in Pahalgam (terrorist attack), the entire country displayed unity…The current government was extended full support. Our leader Akhilesh Yadav had told the Centre that whatever steps are taken, our party would stand with them. All political parties in the country supported the Government. Unfortunately, we need to ask today what constructive steps were taken by the Government in Pahalgam. People of the country are still waiting for a discussion on the steps taken by the Government in Pahalgam. This discussion will be taken up in Parliament,” SP MP Awadhesh Prasad said on Sunday.

AIADMK MP M Thambidurai said that the party will raise the plight of Tamil Nadu fishermen, among other pressing issues. “Tamil Nadu fishermen are suffering a lot. The Sri Lankan army kills many Tamil fishermen, so it is important to pay attention to this. Similarly, whatever promises the Sri Lankan government has made, they must be fulfilled in time,” he said.

He further stated that other issues, including that of the drug menace, custodial deaths and implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill, will also be discussed. He added the party would also raise concerns over the drug menace, custodial deaths, and the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill.

The Monsoon Session will run till August 21. The government is expected to table a packed legislative agenda, with multiple bills listed for discussion and passage.

Some of the key bills include — Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill of 2025, Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill of 2025, Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill 2025, the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) bill 2025, the Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics (Preservation and Maintenance) bill 2025, the Mines and Mines (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2025, the National Sports Governance Bill 2025 and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill 2025.

Also on the agenda are the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, the Indian Ports Bill, 2025, and the Income Tax Bill, 2025.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will brief the media before the start of the Monsoon Session on Monday, according to an official statement. (ANI)