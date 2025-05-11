Congress committed to safety, welfare of border residents: AICC Secy

Jammu, May 10: All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary Neeraj Kundan on Saturday reaffirmed the party’s unwavering commitment to the welfare and security of residents living in these sensitive border areas.

During his visit to the border villages of Arnia, Kundan interacted directly with the local population, listened to their concerns, and assured them of full support from both the party and the government. He toured several villages in the Arnia sector, meeting with families and community leaders to understand the challenges faced by those living along the border. His engagements were marked by empathy and a strong resolve to address their immediate needs.

Kundan emphasised the importance of unity and resilience, urging residents to adhere strictly to all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) outlined by authorities to ensure their safety and security. “Your safety is our top priority, and we stand with you in these challenging times,” he assured the villagers.

The Congress leader visited government-established safe camps where displaced families from border areas have been temporarily housed. He spent time with the residents, listening to their stories and concerns, and offered words of encouragement to uplift their spirits. He assured them that the Congress party is fully committed to supporting them through both immediate relief and long-term rehabilitation. “You are not alone. We are here to extend every possible support to help you through this difficult period,” he told the residents.

Addressing the community, Kundan called for a collective sense of national duty that transcends political lines. “This is a time to rise above politics and fulfil our responsibilities as proud Indians. The resilience shown by the people of Arnia is commendable, and it is our duty to stand by them,” he said.

The AICC leader praised the efforts of local administration and security forces for their tireless work in maintaining the safety of border communities. He urged residents to cooperate fully with authorities and emphasised that adherence to SOPs is crucial for their protection.

He assured that the Congress party would work closely with the government to facilitate additional resources and support for affected families.

Kundan reiterated his personal and the party’s commitment to the people of Arnia. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely and do everything possible to ensure relief and security for all residents,” he said.