“Congress Committed to Holistic Development of Pulwama” : Umer Jaan

Pulwama, June 09: The Indian National Congress remains firmly committed to the overall development and progress of Pulwama district, said Umer Jaan District President, INC Pulwama, in a statement issued today.

Highlighting the concerns of the local population,Jaan said, “People of Pulwama have long awaited sustainable development—be it in the form of better roads, improved healthcare, quality education, employment opportunities, or efficient public services. The Congress party believes in action over slogans and stands with the people in demanding accountability from those in power.”

He further added, “Despite the immense potential of our district in horticulture, tourism, youth talent, and small-scale industries, successive governments have failed to harness it. It is time we bring Pulwama back on the path of peace, prosperity, and dignity.”

The Congress leadership in Pulwama will soon launch a public outreach campaign across villages and towns to gather people’s grievances and ensure they are raised at the appropriate forums. “Our party is not here just for elections—we are here for the people, every single day,” he said.

He called upon the youth to join hands in building a progressive Pulwama, and assured that the Congress party will be a strong voice against any kind of neglect, injustice, or misgovernance in the region.