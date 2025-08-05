Jammu

Cong, NC misleading people on statehood, must focus on governance: BJP’s Suri

‘PM, HM have assured statehood will be restored at right time’

3 Min Read
Jammu, Aug 04: “The relentless demands by the Congress and National Conference (NC) for the immediate restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir or the reinstatement of Article 370 are not only immature but also a deliberate attempt to mislead the people of the region,” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) executive member, Raman Suri said on Monday.

In a statement issued here, Suri said, “These leaders are beating around the bush, shirking accountability, and diverting attention from their own failures. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have repeatedly assured, on the floor of the House, that statehood will be restored at an appropriate time, when conditions are conducive to sustainable peace and development.”

He said PM Modi and HM Shah have very clearly said that statehood will be restored. “Such a message from the highest levels of government should put these demands to rest, yet the Congress and National Conference persist in sowing confusion for political mileage,” he said.

The BJP leader said the NC-led government under Omar Abdullah must prioritise restoring complete normalcy, ensuring robust governance, and addressing the genuine grievances of the people.

“These are the essential parameters that will naturally accelerate the process of restoring statehood. Instead of misleading the public with premature demands, the UT government should focus on tangible outcomes—improving infrastructure, enhancing public services, and mitigating the daily challenges faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. “Regrettably, the National Conference has failed to present a comprehensive report card detailing its progress on these fronts.”

Suri said the security forces are working tirelessly, often at great personal risk, to eliminate residual terrorism and restore lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir. Their unwavering dedication deserves not just applause but active support from the UT administration and its leaders, he said.

The BJP leader said that from economic growth to international diplomacy, the nation is witnessing a new era of prosperity and influence, leaving the Congress and its allies feeling increasingly helpless. “Their resort to divisive tactics is a clear sign of desperation, as they grapple with their inability to counter the BJP’s people-centric governance,” he said.

He said the path forward lies in collaboration, not confrontation. “The National Conference and Congress must cease their divisive rhetoric, support the efforts of our security forces, and work hand-in-hand with the Central government to deliver good governance and development,” he said. “Only then can Jammu and Kashmir move swiftly towards a brighter, more prosperous future, with statehood as a natural outcome of these collective efforts.”

