“Confident that he will be an outstanding VP…”: PM Modi congratulates newly elected Vice President Radhakrishnan

Expressing ‘confidence’ that he will be an outstanding Vice President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to newly elected VP CP Radhakrishnan, asserting that he will strengthen India’s “Constitutional values” and enhance “Parliamentary discourse.”

The Prime Minister hailed Radhakrishnan and mentioned that his life has been devoted towards serving society and empowering the poor and marginalised.

“Congratulations to Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji on winning the 2025 Vice Presidential election. His life has always been devoted to serving society and empowering the poor and marginalised. I am confident that he will be an outstanding VP, who will strengthen our Constitutional values and enhance Parliamentary discourse, Prime Minister Modi wrote on ‘X’.

A total of 98.20 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Vice Presidential elections, wherein 767 MPs cast their vote out of 781.

NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan received 452 first preference votes, whereas the INDIA bloc candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy received 300 first preference votes. Fifteen votes were considered invalid.

“NDA nominee and Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan got 452 first preference votes. He has been elected as the Vice President of India… Opposition’s vice-presidential candidate Justice Sudershan Reddy secured 300 first preference votes,” Rajya Sabha general secretary PC Mody said in his press conference.

13 MPs abstained from voting in the Vice Presidential elections. The list includes seven MPs from Biju Janata Dal, four from Bharath Rashtra Samithi, one MP from Shiromani Akali Dal and one independent MP.

Earlier, B Sudershan Reddy extended warm wishes to NDA’s CP Radhakrishnan after he was elected the 15th Vice President of India.

In a statement following the Vice Presidential election result, Reddy said that he will continue his ideological battle with even “greater vigour” despite the result not being in his favour.

“Though the result is not in my favour, the larger cause we have collectively sought to advance remains undiminished. The ideological battle continues with ever greater vigour. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the leaders of the Opposition parties who made me their joint candidate. Our democracy is strengthened not by victory alone, but by the spirit of dialogue, dissent, and participation. I remain committed, as a citizen, to upholding the ideals of equality, fraternity, and liberty that bind us together. May our Constitution continue to be the guiding light of our national life. I wish the Vice President-elect CP Radhakrishnan the very best as he embarks upon his tenure,” B Sudershan Reddy said in a statement.

He further termed his journey as a “profound honour”, stating that it has guided constitutional morality, justice, and the dignity of his life.

“Today, the MPs have rendered their verdict in the election for the office of the Vice President of India. I humbly accept this outcome with an abiding faith in the democratic processes of our great Republic. This journey has been a profound honour, offering me the opportunity to stand for the values that have guided my life: constitutional morality, justice, and the dignity of every individual,” the statement added. (ANI)