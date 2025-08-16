“Conditions very bad”: CM Omar after Kishtwar flash flood

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday confirmed that 55 bodies have been recovered so far following the flash floods in Kishtwar, while several others remain missing.

“Till now, 55 bodies have been retrieved. We have lost many precious lives, and many people are still missing…We have got information about the recovery of a body near the Dul Hasti dam site,” Abdullah said while speaking to ANI.

The Chief Minister added that the administration is prioritising ongoing rescue measures. “Our focus is on rescue operations and saving lives, and then relief and rehabilitation. In these difficult times, we are with those affected,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo also visited the area in Kishtwar affected by the cloudburst and reviewed the relief operations being carried out by various agencies.

“Ambulances in large numbers have been deployed. CISF, CRPF, and J&K Police have been deployed. They have started a rescue operation,” Dulloo told ANI.

The Chief Secretary said that permanent rehabilitation measures will also be taken for affected families. “People affected will be allotted a land to build their houses, and we will help them,” he stated.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those severely injured in the flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Kishtwar.

The Jammu and Kashmir Government will also provide financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the people who suffered minor injuries. The government will provide Rs 1 lakh for fully damaged structures, Rs 50,000 for severely damaged structures and Rs 25,000 for partially damaged structures from the CM’s Relief Fund.

The announcement came after CM Omar Abdullah visited the cloudburst-affected areas of Kishtwar today and met affected families.

In a post on X, JK CMO said, “Chief Minister visited the cloudburst-affected areas of Kishtwar today and met affected families. He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and damage and said the Government stands firmly with the people in this hour of grief. As a mark of solidarity and immediate succour, the Chief Minister announced ex-gratia relief from the CM’s Relief Fund: Rs 2 lakh for each deceased. Rs 1 lakh for severely injured, Rs 50,000 for minor injuries. Rs 1 lakh for fully damaged structures. Rs 50,000 for severely damaged structures. Rs 25,000 for partially damaged structures. Instructions were also issued for the immediate restoration of the affected infrastructure in the area.” (ANI)