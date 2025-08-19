Complete Jammu-Akhnoor NH project within 8 months: DC Jammu

Jammu, Aug 18: Deputy Commissioner Jammu Rakesh Minhas on Monday reviewed the progress of work on the Jammu-Akhnoor National Highway project.He inspected and reviewed work on Package 1, Package 2, Package 3A and Package 3B covering stretches at Bhagwati Nagar, Ganesh Vihar, Muthi, Domana, Ambaran, Chak Singha and Hanuman Chowk.General Manager, Project Management Unit NHIDCL, Col Ajat Shatroo Jamwal, briefed the Deputy Commissioner on the status of the project.The Deputy Commissioner assessed challenges and hurdles and issued directions for swift execution and expedited progress. He assured full administrative support for the project to ensure its timely completion. A timeline of 8 months has been set to complete the remaining work.