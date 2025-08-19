Jammu

Complete Jammu-Akhnoor NH project within 8 months: DC Jammu

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Jammu, Aug 18: Deputy Commissioner Jammu Rakesh Minhas on Monday reviewed the progress of work on the Jammu-Akhnoor National Highway project.He inspected and reviewed work on Package 1, Package 2, Package 3A and Package 3B covering stretches at Bhagwati Nagar, Ganesh Vihar, Muthi, Domana, Ambaran, Chak Singha and Hanuman Chowk.General Manager, Project Management Unit NHIDCL, Col Ajat Shatroo Jamwal, briefed the Deputy Commissioner on the status of the project.The Deputy Commissioner assessed challenges and hurdles and issued directions for swift execution and expedited progress. He assured full administrative support for the project to ensure its timely completion. A timeline of 8 months has been set to complete the remaining work.

 

Students visit Dulhasti Power Station 
Civil Defence starts life-saving training program for students in Jammu
J&K Higher Edu Dept announces summer vacations for Jmu division
BIS, JKBO conducts awareness programme for jewellers in Akhnoor
I&C dept organises investors meet at Jammu
Share This Article
Previous Article Mansoon Cup Seoson-1–Anti-Drug Cricket Tournament : Shourya, Ruhaan, Karanveer, Akshay & Lovish score fifties as Janta Sports Club outplays MIER Academy
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Iconic Dal Lake set to host first-ever Khelo India Water Sports Festival
Sports
Mansoon Cup Seoson-1–Anti-Drug Cricket Tournament : Shourya, Ruhaan, Karanveer, Akshay & Lovish score fifties as Janta Sports Club outplays MIER Academy
Sports
All India Bucchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament : Qamran, Musaif slam splendid centuries as J&K in command against Railways
Sports
Anantnag Carrom Championship to be held on Aug 26, 27
Sports