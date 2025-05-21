Community Service punishment awarded to Offenders found in drunken in Pampore

The Hon’ble Court of Judicial Magistrate 1st Class (JMIC), Pampore, has awarded community service to three individuals who were apprehended by Awantipora Police for being found in a drunken state in the Ladhoo area of Pampore.

According to a statement issued here, As part of the judgment, the offenders have been directed to perform cleaning duties in the Court Complex as a form of community service. This action by the Hon’ble Court is a step towards promoting accountability and social responsibility through reformative measures.

Police welcomes the decision of the Hon’ble Court, which not only serves as a deterrent but also helps in instilling a sense of civic duty among citizens. The police remain committed to maintaining law and order and ensuring a safe and responsible community environment.“`