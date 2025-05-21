Breaking

Community Service punishment awarded to Offenders found in drunken in Pampore

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

The Hon’ble Court of Judicial Magistrate 1st Class (JMIC), Pampore, has awarded community service to three individuals who were apprehended by Awantipora Police for being found in a drunken state in the Ladhoo area of Pampore.

According to a statement issued here, As part of the judgment, the offenders have been directed to perform cleaning duties in the Court Complex as a form of community service. This action by the Hon’ble Court is a step towards promoting accountability and social responsibility through reformative measures.

Police welcomes the decision of the Hon’ble Court, which not only serves as a deterrent but also helps in instilling a sense of civic duty among citizens. The police remain committed to maintaining law and order and ensuring a safe and responsible community environment.“`

