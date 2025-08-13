Committee on Public Undertakings reviews audit paras of JKPDCL

Srinagar, Aug 12: The Committee on Public Undertakings (COPU) of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Tuesday convened a meeting at Assembly Complex here to review the Audit Paras of J&K Power Development Corporation Limited (JKPDCL).As per a statement issued here, the meeting was chaired by Ali Muhammad Sagar, Chairman COPU and attended by the Committee members including Saifullah Mir, Ali Mohammad Dar, Mir Mohammad Fayaz, Ranbir Singh Pathania, Dr. Bashir Ahmad Shah (Veeri), Showkat Hussain Ganie, Saif-ud-Din Bhat and Tanvir Sadiq. During the meeting, the COPU examined various audit observations and other irregularities flagged by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in the functioning of JKPDCL. During the deliberations, the Chairman emphasized the urgent need to ensure accountability and transparency in the Corporation’s operations. He directed the officers to fix responsibility on any kind of negligence and take strict action against the erring officers as per established norms. The Chairman informed that several projects are being executed for unprecedented period of time rather than the fixed timelines as mentioned in DPRs. He called upon the officers to formulate DPRs as per established norms so that there is no hindrance and delay in the execution of any project. The Chairman, during the meeting, also called upon the members to make department accountable and responsible through proper corrective action measures which can be flagged in these forums. He stressed that PSUs must uphold the highest standards of financial discipline and operational efficiency to safeguard the public resources and contribute something for public good. The Chairman also directed the Principal Secretary PDD to submit an action-taken report within a month, detailing measures adopted to address the audit objections and prevent recurrence of such lapses in future. The COPU, during the meeting, resolved that responsibility will be fixed on the officers found guilty of negligence or irregularities and strict action will be recommended against those who have failed in their duties. The Members of the Committee also expressed concern over lapses, procedural violations and delays in execution of various projects from time to time. They also raised the issue of inflated bills of consumers in unmetered and far flung areas during the meeting and called for immediate rectification of this issue on genuine public demand.