Committee on Public Accounts pay homage to victims

Srinagar, Apr 23: The Committee on Public Accounts, currently on study visit to Jammu and Kashmir paid homage to the innocent tourists, who lost their lives in the brutal terrorist attack on Tuesday.

The Committee wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack.

The Committee exhorted the entire nation to stand united as “ One people- one nation” against terrorism and violence. The members and officials present stood in silence for a while, as a mark of respect to the victims who lost their lives.