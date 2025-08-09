BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Committee on Govt Assurances holds meet at Srinagar, reviews progress on assurances of Health department

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 09: The Committee on Government Assurances of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly today held a meeting at Assembly Complex here to review the progress on fulfilment of assurances pertaining to Health department.

The meeting was chaired by the Committee Chairman, Sajad Gani Lone and attended by members including Ch. Mohammad Akram, Javaid Ahmad Mirchal, Iftikar Ahmad, Mian Mehar Ali, Mohan Lal, Sunil Bahardwaj and Shagun Parihar. Secretary Health and Medical Education, Director Health Services Jammu/Kashmir and other senior officers of Health and Medical Education department were also present in the meeting.

Speaking during the meeting, the Chairman impressed upon the officers that assurances given by the Ministers on floor of the house during budget Session must be fulfilled immediately. He underscored the significance of the Committee’s role in holding the government accountable and ensuring transparency in governance.

The Chairman directed the officers to hold regular consultations with all stakeholders so that all the assurances made in the House are constantly tracked and fulfilled.

