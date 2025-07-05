Committed to pilgrim safety & convenience: LG Sinha

Srinagar, July 04: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated the ShriAmarnathJi Shrine Board’s new YatriNiwas Complex at Baltal, Ganderbal, providing accommodation for 800 pilgrims undertaking the ShriAmarnathJiYatra. The facility, developed by ONGC under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, also houses a registration and security block to streamline pilgrim services.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister NarendraModi and Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri for their continued support, the Lieutenant Governor commended ONGC’s efforts in establishing YatriNiwas facilities at Sidhra Jammu, Baltal, Nunwan, and Bijbehara. These projects, executed at a cost of Rs 240 crore under CSR, reflect a strong commitment to improving pilgrim infrastructure.

“Providing safe and adequate accommodation to devotees is our foremost priority,” Sinha said. “While enhancing facilities for pilgrims, we are also ensuring livelihoods for local residents and service providers. Construction of YatriNiwas at Sidhra, Nunwan Phase-I, and Bijbehara is underway, with Nunwan expected to be completed before October this year.”

Highlighting improvements to pilgrimage routes, the Lieutenant Governor noted, “The widening of tracks and installation of safety railings have ensured a secure and smooth journey for pilgrims. Grid power has now been extended to illuminate the tracks, enabling 24×7 monitoring. Power connectivity from Panchtarni to Chandanwari is planned for completion by next year.”

Sinha also praised the collaborative efforts of police, security forces, administrative officials, the Shrine Board, contractors, laborers, sanitation workers, civil society, langarseva organizations, and the local community for the seamless conduct of the Yatra.

At the Baltal base camp, the Lieutenant Governor interacted with pilgrims and service providers, extending best wishes for a safe and fulfilling pilgrimage.

Speaking to the media, Sinha shared that over 20,000 devotees have already had darshan at the holy cave. “The atmosphere across Jammu and Kashmir is one of celebration and enthusiasm for the ShriAmarnathJiYatra. The people of the region warmly welcome the devotees and join in their spiritual journey.”

He urged pilgrims arriving before their scheduled dates to exercise patience, assuring that priority would be given to those with prior registration.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by DDC Chairperson GanderbalNuzhatIshfaq; MLA KanganMianMehar Ali; AmarnathJi Shrine Board member KN Rai; Principal Secretary and CEO SASB Dr.Mandeep K. Bhandari; ONGC Chairman and CEO Arun Kumar Singh; Chairman and Managing Director of Engineers India Limited VartikaShukla; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Bidhuri; Deputy Commissioner GanderbalJatin Kishore; along with senior officials from the police, administration, Shrine Board, and a large gathering of devotees.