Committed to ensuring seamless Muharram observance: Salman Sagar

Srinagar, Jun 28: National Conference (NC) Vice Provincial President and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), Hazratbal, Salman Ali Sagar, on Saturday conducted an extensive tour of the constituency to review the arrangements for the ongoing observance of Muharram-ul-Haram.

As part of his visit, Salman inspected key areas including Imam Bargha Chaki Sadrabal, Imam Bargha Mirakshah Colony Hazratbal, Bagh-e-Zainab (RA) Shalimar, and Imam Bargha Barji Upper Harwan. He met with local residents and community representatives to listen to their concerns and assess the on-ground situation, the NC said in a statement issued here.

During his interactions, Sagar urged the district administration and relevant departments to take immediate steps to address critical public needs. He reviewed the status of essential services such as uninterrupted power and water supply, sanitation, street lighting, road repairs, ration and availability of medical facilities—highlighting their importance during the days of mourning.

Emphasising the significance of Muharram and the large gatherings it draws, he called on civic agencies and law enforcement to remain vigilant and responsive, ensuring both comfort and safety for mourners.

The MLA assured the public that issues highlighted on the occasion were duly noted and conveyed to the concerned authorities for swift redressal. He reiterated his unwavering commitment to ensuring all necessary arrangements are in place for a peaceful, dignified, and respectful observance of Muharram-ul-Haram.