Politics

Committed to ensuring seamless Muharram observance: Salman Sagar

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read

Srinagar, Jun 28: National Conference (NC) Vice Provincial President and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), Hazratbal, Salman Ali Sagar, on Saturday conducted an extensive tour of the constituency to review the arrangements for the ongoing observance of Muharram-ul-Haram.

As part of his visit, Salman inspected key areas including Imam Bargha Chaki Sadrabal, Imam Bargha Mirakshah Colony Hazratbal, Bagh-e-Zainab (RA) Shalimar, and Imam Bargha Barji Upper Harwan. He met with local residents and community representatives to listen to their concerns and assess the on-ground situation, the NC said in a statement issued here.

During his interactions, Sagar urged the district administration and relevant departments to take immediate steps to address critical public needs. He reviewed the status of essential services such as uninterrupted power and water supply, sanitation, street lighting, road repairs, ration and availability of medical facilities—highlighting their importance during the days of mourning.

Emphasising the significance of Muharram and the large gatherings it draws, he called on civic agencies and law enforcement to remain vigilant and responsive, ensuring both comfort and safety for mourners.

The MLA assured the public that issues highlighted on the occasion were duly noted and conveyed to the concerned authorities for swift redressal. He reiterated his unwavering commitment to ensuring all necessary arrangements are in place for a peaceful, dignified, and respectful observance of Muharram-ul-Haram.

PDP spokesperson accuses KPDCL of power cuts during Ramazan
Tanvir provides cricket kits to youngsters
India fifth amongst space-faring nations: Dr Jitendra
Prioritise dev planning based on local feedback: MLA Kulgam to officers
Zaffer Mir sparks hope in Chadoora, slams NC, PDP for ‘betraying public trust’
Share This Article
Previous Article NC govt committed to youth welfare: Minister Dar
Next Article PDP pushed J&K into decade of suffering: Sagar
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

NC’s fight is for constitutional guarantee, not just statehood: MP Ruhullah
Politics
Er Rashid begins 24-hr hunger strike in Tihar jail, AIP leaders join in solidarity
Politics
Omar govt has downgraded fight for ‘dignity’ to statehood, says PDP’s Para
Politics
PDP pushed J&K into decade of suffering: Sagar
Politics