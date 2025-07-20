Committed to empower youth through Mission YUVA : J&K Bank organises Roz-e-YUVA/Udyami YUVA day across J&K

Srinagar, July 19: Carrying forward the J&K Government’s flagship initiative Mission YUVA (MY) aimed at empowering local youth through entrepreneurship and self-employment, J&K Bank today organised multiple Login Day events titled as ‘Roz-e-YUVA’ in Kashmir and ‘Udyami YUVA Day’ in Jammu across various districts of the UT. According to a statement issued here, hundreds of young entrepreneurs were handed over loan sanction letters, at these programs, to help them establish their ventures. Notably, these login day events will be conducted on weekly basis throughout the Mission YUVA period. The main programme of the day was held at Government Degree College, Ganderbal, wherein MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee was the chief guest, Mission Director (MY) Shahzad Alam was guest-of-honour and Deputy Commissioner (Ganderbal) Jatin Kishore was special guest amid a large gathering of aspiring youth. Principal (GDC) Dr Fouzia Naqshbandi, Bank’s General Manager (CAM) Ashutosh Sareen, Divisional Head (Kashmir) Shabir Ahmad, Zonal Head (Budgam) Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, DGMs Rakesh Magotra and Tanveer Hussain Farooqi, Cluster Heads Javeed Rashid and Masood Ahmad Lanker were also present on the occasion along with other senior administration and Bank officials.Speaking on the occasion, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee expressed his pleasure at the enthusiasm shown by the youth and reiterated the Bank’s commitment to stand firmly behind them.He said, “Mission YUVA is a very unique project that has witnessed support of entire government machinery right from the conception to implementation to ensure that most people especially youth can avail maximum benefits without hassles. And J&K Bank remains steadfast in supporting the Government’s vision of empowering youth through sustainable livelihood opportunities.”On behalf of J&K Bank, he assured the people that the Bank will make every possible effort to make the Mission YUVA program a success. “I am sure that my team will take forward this project of transformation, which is very closer to my heart, and make it a success”, he said. MD & CEO said, “Youth-led enterprises are the backbone of local development. By facilitating access to finance under Mission YUVA, we are not just disbursing loans – we are investing in the future of our young entrepreneurs and the economic growth of our region. I advise all the beneficiaries under this project to use their finances in the best possible way so as to generate a dignified livelihood not only for themselves but for many others as well.”DC Ganderbal Jatin Kishore expressed his gratitude to the Bank for organising for such an event first time in district Ganderbal and thanked MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee for gracing the occasion.He further said, “We are committed to continue work in a mission mode to achieve the objectives set by the J&K Government. I urge all beneficiaries to make full use of this support and become role models in their communities.”General Manger (CAM) Ashutosh Sareen apprised the participants about the benefits of the schemes designed by the Bank under Mission YUVA.Earlier, in his welcome address, Divisional Head (Kashmir) Shabir Ahmad said, “This Roz-e—YUVA is a testament to our shared commitment to youth empowerment and livelihood generation in J&K.” He called Mission YUVA a vibrant platform to create an enabling ecosystem for ensuring sustainable growth in the economy of this region.