Commissioner SMC reviews Independence Day preparations

SRINAGAR, JULY 19: Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Faz Lul Haseeb chaired a high-level review meeting today at SMC Headquarters to take stock of the Corporation’s preparedness for the national celebration.

He emphasized that the celebration must reflect not only national pride but also the spirit of civic responsibility and inclusivity. He directed all departments to work in close coordination to ensure seamless execution of plans and urged every official to treat this responsibility as a service to the nation.

Commissioner directed that major government buildings, public monuments, bridges, and flyovers be illuminated with tricolour lighting. Road medians and traffic islands are to be decorated with thematic floral arrangements and national flags.

He instructed the Sanitation Wing to launch intensified city-wide cleanliness drives in the days leading up to August 15. Sanitary supervisors are to ensure 24/7 deployment in high footfall areas and near venues where official functions are scheduled.

Haseeb stressed strict adherence to the Flag Code during all displays of the national flag. All departments have been asked to ensure proper handling and hoisting.

Commissioner directed the installation of drinking water kiosks and mobile toilet units at all public celebration sites and key public spaces. Besides, he instructed the Drainage Wing to remain on high alert and deploy dewatering pumps in low-lying areas to prevent waterlogging in case of rain.

Commissioner directed close liaison with district administration and law enforcement agencies to ensure crowd control, emergency response readiness, and traffic management around celebration venues.

He called for encouraging active participation of schoolchildren, senior citizens, civil society members, and cultural groups in the city-wide celebrations. Awareness messages through LED screens, street art, and banners shall be placed at strategic points to promote unity and patriotism.

Commissioner advised SSCL to utilize surveillance systems and digital signage for public messaging, traffic advisories, and safety alerts during the celebration period.

The meeting was attended by all Joint Commissioners, SE Drainage Circle, Secretary, Health Officer, Executive Engineers, Chief Engineer SSCL, Chief Sanitation Officer, Chief Enforcement Officer, Chief Anti-encroachment Officer and other senior officials from SMC and Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL).