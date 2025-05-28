Commissioner Secy H&UDD reviews urban dev projects in Sgr

Srinagar, May 27: In a significant move to oversee and expedite ongoing urban developmental works, Mandeep Kaur IAS, the Commissioner Secretary to the Government Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD), undertook a comprehensive on-ground inspection of various urban projects across Srinagar city. Ms Mandeep was accompanied by Dr. Owais Ahmed IAS, the Commissioner SMC, along with senior officials from SMC and other line departments.

The city tour was meticulously planned to include key sites that are focal point for Srinagar’s urban beautification and infrastructure development efforts. These sites encompass Tulsi Bagh, Rambagh, Karanagar,Qamarwari, and Nallahmar Road in Downtown Srinagar.

The primary objective of this extensive visit was to assess the progress of multiple ongoing projects aimed at transforming Srinagar into a more sustainable, environmentally friendly, and visually appealing city. The review focused on aspects such as urban beautification, environmental sustainability, infrastructure improvements, and public amenities.

Ms. Mandeep actively interacted with the project teams, inquiring about the current status, challenges faced, and expected completion timelines. Her hands-on approach reflects commitment in ensuring that developmental works are executed efficiently and effectively.

She emphasized the critical need for timely project completion, urging agencies to work in a coordinated manner to avoid delays.

The visit underscores the government’s focus on transforming Srinagar into a model city of sustainable urban development, with a keen eye on environmental preservation, quality infrastructure, and citizen welfare.