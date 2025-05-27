“Come back, we are waiting for you…”: Farooq Abdullah appeals to tourists ahead of Amarnath Yatra

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday appealed to tourists to return to Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the region wants peace, not war, and lamented the impact of recent terror attacks on livelihoods tied to tourism, particularly in Pahalgam, ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra.

Speaking to ANI in Pahalgam, Abdullah said, “The Prime Minister has sent delegations (to various countries). May they send the message that we want peace and we are not in favour of war… Killing innocent people should be stopped.”

His remarks came after all-party delegations began visiting key partner countries to reinforce India’s global stand against terrorism and promote peace.

Abdullah also appealed to tourists to return to Jammu and Kashmir, expressing sorrow over the recent terror attacks that have affected livelihoods and the region’s tourism-dependent economy. He specifically mentioned the impact on Pahalgam, which is preparing for the annual Amarnath Yatra.

“This year, we expected crores of people to come, and we have no place to accommodate them. But unfortunately, those who killed innocent people did not see what would happen (to taxi drivers, hotel owners, pony owners)… We sell the beauty given by God and earn a living… We are very sad about what happened… Please come back, we are waiting for you (tourists)… ‘Bholanath’ is also waiting for you as Amarnath Yatra is about to start…”, he said.

Commenting on the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan, Abdullah said, “I don’t think we will stop the water…We have always maintained that this treaty is not beneficial to us…There is a huge shortage of water in Jammu”

Meanwhile, an all-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha met Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs Sim Ann. During the meeting, Jha reiterated India’s firm stand against terrorism, stating that the country will respond strongly to any terror attack and will not succumb to nuclear blackmail.

Jha stressed that India is prepared to strike precisely and decisively at terrorist hideouts operating under the cover of nuclear threats. The delegation also sought Singapore’s support in combating terrorism at international forums, reaffirming India’s commitment to a strong and measured response to protect its security and sovereignty.

The delegation, led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, includes Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Brij Lal (BJP), John Brittas (CPI-M), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Hemang Joshi (BJP), Salman Khurshid (CONG) and Former Indian Ambassador to France Mohan Kumar.

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan’s links to terrorism and India’s strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, in which 26 people were brutally killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups including Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.(ANI)