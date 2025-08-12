“Cold-blooded murder”: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on killing of Al Jazeera journalists

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday condemned the killing of five Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza, calling it a “heinous crime” and accusing the Israeli state of trying to silence truth through “violence and hatred”.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote, “The cold-blooded murder of five Al Jazeera journalists is yet another heinous crime committed on Palestinian soil. The immeasurable courage of those who dare to stand for the truth will never be broken by the violence and hatred of the Israeli state. In a world where much of the media is enslaved to power and commerce, these brave souls reminded us of what true journalism is. May they rest in peace.”

On Monday, the National Press Club (NPC) expressed deep concern over the deaths, saying it was “saddened and troubled” by reports from Al Jazeera that its correspondent Anas al-Sharif, 28, was killed when a tent for journalists outside the main gate of al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City was struck.

Al-Sharif, a respected Arabic-language correspondent, had reported extensively from northern Gaza throughout the current conflict. His death is among more than 200 journalists reported killed since the war began, the statement noted.

“The killing of a journalist while working to inform the public is a loss felt far beyond one newsroom,” said National Press Club President Mike Balsamo.

Further, Balsamo added, “Journalists must be able to work without being targeted or killed. All parties in conflict zones must honour their obligations under international law to protect reporters and ensure they can carry out their work safely.”

The National Press Club has called for a thorough and transparent examination of the circumstances surrounding al-Sharif’s death and reaffirmed its commitment to defending the safety and independence of journalists worldwide.

This comes after Israeli forces killed five Al Jazeera staff, including correspondent Anas al-Sharif, in a targeted strike on their media tent outside al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Al Jazeera has reported.

Al Jazeera said its correspondent, Mohammed Qreiqeh, cameraman Ibrahim Zaher, cameraman Moamen Aliwa, and their assistant, Mohammed Noufal, were also killed in the attack. (ANI)