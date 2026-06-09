Cockroach Janta Party: The Questions Its Leadership Cannot Escape

For a movement that seeks to shape public opinion on a national scale, scrutiny is not unfair. It is unavoidable

MANZOOR BHAT

The Image CJP Wants India to See

Over the past few months, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has rapidly transformed from a little-known social media phenomenon into a movement that commands national attention. Through carefully crafted messaging and an aggressive online presence, it has projected itself as an independent platform representing ordinary Indians against an unresponsive political establishment. To its supporters, CJP is the voice of the common citizen. To its critics, however, the movement raises questions that become more difficult to ignore with every passing day.

The debate surrounding CJP is no longer about its slogans or its social media campaigns. The real debate is about the people behind the movement, the political networks surrounding them, and whether the image being presented to the public reflects the full reality. As with every political movement that rises rapidly and claims to represent millions, the most important place to begin is not with what it says, but with who is leading it.

The Man Behind the Movement

At the centre of CJP stands its founder, Abhijeet Dipke. For a movement that presents itself as an independent citizens’ initiative, Dipke’s political background has become a subject of increasing scrutiny. Public reports and archived material have linked him to the Aam Aadmi Party’s social media ecosystem, while old posts attributed to him reportedly show him expressing gratitude towards senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia and reaffirming his commitment to the party. Dipke has maintained that he stepped away from active political involvement after moving to the United States for higher studies.

However, that explanation has done little to silence questions. In an age where political campaigns, digital operations, and narrative-building are increasingly conducted online, physical distance means very little. Critics, therefore argue that the more relevant question is not whether Dipke left India, but whether he truly left the political ecosystem he had been associated with.

On their own, such associations are not evidence of wrongdoing. India is a democracy, and political participation is a legitimate right. However, the issue is not whether Dipke once had political affiliations. The issue is whether the public is being given the complete picture. When a movement presents itself as a fresh alternative to conventional politics while being led by individuals with documented political histories, questions naturally arise about how independent that movement truly is. This is where the story begins to move beyond personalities and towards patterns.

The Faces Around the Movement

The questions surrounding CJP do not end with its founder. If anything, they become even more interesting when one examines the individuals the movement recently appointed as its public faces. When CJP announced Ashutosh Ranka, Vijeta Dahiya, and Saurav Das as official spokespersons, the decision immediately attracted attention because each of them carried baggage from the same political ecosystem that CJP insists it stands apart from.

Among the three, Ashutosh Ranka’s links are perhaps the most direct. Ranka previously served as both a national spokesperson and state spokesperson for the Aam Aadmi Party in Rajasthan. For years, he represented the party in public debates, authored opinion pieces defending its positions, and regularly appeared in television discussions as one of AAP’s recognised voices. His presence within CJP, therefore, raises an obvious question. If the movement is genuinely detached from traditional party structures, why are former party spokespersons occupying such visible positions within its leadership?

Vijeta Dahiya presents a different but equally interesting case. While he was never formally enrolled as an AAP office- bearer, his public record reflects extensive support for the party and its campaigns. He actively promoted AAP during previous elections and became associated with a broader digital ecosystem that frequently aligned itself with opposition narratives. Dahiya is also known for his work as a researcher and scriptwriter for Dhruv Rathee, a prominent political commentator who has publicly expressed support for AAP on multiple occasions.

The third spokesperson, Saurav Das, further complicates the picture. While not an official AAP functionary, Das built a reputation through activism, investigative reporting, and commentary that often intersected with issues involving senior AAP leadership. His name gained wider attention during legal controversies related to reporting and social media commentary surrounding the Delhi excise policy case. Critics have long argued that his work frequently aligned with narratives favourable to the party and its leadership.

Viewed individually, each of these backgrounds can be explained away as a coincidence. Yet politics is not usually analysed through isolated coincidences. It is analysed through recurring patterns. When a movement that claims to be independent repeatedly places individuals with links, sympathies, or professional histories connected to the same political ecosystem at the centre of its public operations, scepticism becomes inevitable. The question is no longer about a single individual. It becomes a question about the ecosystem from which the movement has emerged.

A Familiar Political Playbook

Indian politics has witnessed this model before. More than a decade ago, the anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare captured the imagination of millions. It began as a citizens’ movement that claimed to stand above political parties and ideological divisions. Yet over time, that movement evolved into the Aam Aadmi Party, one of the most successful political experiments in modern Indian history.

The lesson from that period was simple. Public anger can be transformed into political capital. Many critics see echoes of that strategy in the rise of CJP. Once again, a movement has emerged claiming to represent ordinary citizens against a flawed system. Once again, social media serves as the primary engine of mobilisation. Once again, anti-establishment messaging forms the core of its public identity. The similarities do not automatically prove coordination or control. But they are significant enough to invite scrutiny.

Political movements are rarely judged solely by what they claim to be. They are judged by their methods, their leadership, and the broader context in which they emerge. This broader context makes the timing of CJP particularly interesting.

Why Timing Matters

Political movements do not appear in a vacuum. The rise of CJP coincided with a period in which the Aam Aadmi Party was facing significant political challenges and attempting to redefine its future after electoral setbacks. This timing has led many observers to ask whether CJP is simply a spontaneous movement or whether it represents an attempt to rebuild political influence through a different platform.

Such questions are not unusual in politics. Throughout history, political organisations have often adapted to changing circumstances by creating new vehicles, new narratives, and new forms of engagement. The objective is not always to create a political party. Sometimes the objective is to shape public discourse, mobilise specific groups, or establish influence outside traditional political structures.

Whether CJP fits that description remains a matter of debate. What cannot be disputed is that the questions exist, and they continue to grow as the movement expands.

The National Security Dimension

The discussion surrounding CJP took a more serious turn when reports emerged suggesting that intelligence agencies had expressed concerns regarding the movement’s activities. According to media reports, concerns raised by the Intelligence Bureau contributed to increased scrutiny of certain aspects of the movement. Naturally, this sparked controversy. Supporters dismissed the reports as attempts to undermine a growing movement, while critics argued that they highlighted risks that deserved public attention.

The significance of these reports lies not in proving guilt but in understanding why security agencies became interested in the first place. Modern national security extends far beyond military threats and border disputes. Governments around the world increasingly recognise that digital influence networks, coordinated information campaigns, and large-scale online mobilisation can have significant consequences for social stability. A movement that rapidly acquires the ability to shape public opinion among millions of citizens inevitably attracts attention from institutions responsible for safeguarding national interests.

This is not because criticism is dangerous. Democracies require criticism. The concern arises when influence becomes large enough to shape perceptions of institutions, public trust, and political legitimacy on a mass scale.

Beyond Activism

One of the most striking features of CJP is the way it frames public discourse. Individual controversies are rarely presented as isolated incidents. Instead, they are connected to a larger narrative suggesting systemic failure across multiple institutions. This approach is politically effective because it creates a common identity among diverse groups. Different grievances become part of the same story. Different frustrations are united under a single banner. The challenge is that such narratives can have consequences beyond immediate political objectives.

Democracies rely on institutions, and institutions rely on public confidence. Citizens may disagree with decisions, criticise policies, and demand accountability. Yet a society in which people lose faith in every institution simultaneously faces a different kind of challenge altogether. This is why debates surrounding movements like CJP are not merely political. They are also about the long-term relationship between citizens and the institutions that govern public life.

The Questions That Remain

As CJP continues to expand, several questions remain unanswered.

How independent is the movement from the political networks associated with its leadership?

To what extent do past political affiliations continue to influence its direction?

What explains the speed and sophistication of its growth?

Why have concerns reportedly been raised by security agencies?

And perhaps most importantly, what is the movement’s ultimate objective?

These questions do not exist because people oppose dissent. They exist because influence invites scrutiny. The larger a movement becomes, the more important it becomes to understand who is leading it and where it intends to go.

Conclusion

The story of CJP is still being written. Its supporters view it as a genuine citizens’ movement. Its critics see something more calculated and politically connected. The truth may ultimately depend on facts that emerge in the months and years ahead. What is already clear, however, is that the movement cannot be understood simply through its slogans or social media campaigns. The political background of its founder, the parallels with earlier political mobilisation models, the timing of its emergence, and the reported concerns of intelligence agencies together create a pattern that deserves serious examination.

For a movement that seeks to shape public opinion on a national scale, scrutiny is not unfair. It is unavoidable. And until the questions surrounding its leadership and origins are answered more clearly, the debate over what CJP truly represents is unlikely to end anytime soon.

(The author is the BJP spokesperson of J&K and can be reached at: manzoorbhat.zee@gmail.com)