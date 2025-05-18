CNMS welcomes reappointment of Prof Nilofer Khan as VC KU

New Delhi, May 17, 2025: The Centre for Narendra Modi Studies (CNMS) has warmly welcomed the reappointment of Prof. Nilofer Khan as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Kashmir for a further term of two years, effective from May 19, 2025.

In an official statement issued, CNMS Chairman Prof. Jasim Mohammad lauded Prof. Nilofer Khan’s leadership and her efforts in transforming the University into a hub of academic excellence and inclusive development.“Her reappointment is a clear indication of the trust and respect she has earned through her visionary leadership, dedication to educational reforms, and consistent efforts to uplift the academic environment in Jammu & Kashmir,” Prof. Jasim Mohammad stated.

CNMS acknowledged that under Prof. Nilofer Khan’s tenure, the University of Kashmir has made significant progress in the areas of research, student development, and institutional innovation. “The University has seen remarkable growth in academic standards and research output. Her leadership has empowered both students and faculty, creating a more dynamic and inclusive learning environment,” the statement said.

Prof. Jasim Mohammad also noted the support Prof. Nilofer Khan has received from Lieutenant Governor and Chancellor of the University, Manoj Sinha. “The continued trust shown by the Hon’ble Chancellor reflects that her work is appreciated at the highest level,” he added.

The Centre expressed confidence that Prof. Nilofer Khan’s continued tenure will help the university achieve even greater milestones and contribute meaningfully to the educational and social landscape of the region.

“Her reappointment is a positive step towards ensuring continuity and further strengthening higher education in the Union Territory,” the statement concluded.