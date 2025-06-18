CNMS to host national seminar on Women-Led Dev

New Delhi, June 17: The Centre for Narendra Modi Studies (CNMS ), in collaboration with the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL), Ministry of Education is organising a national seminar on “Women-Led Development: Channelizing New Horizons of Empowerment for a Developed India” at the India International Centre, New Delhi on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

This prestigious event is being held to celebrate 11 years of transformative women empowerment under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The day-long seminar will feature impactful sessions reflecting on the major achievements, ongoing challenges, and future roadmap of women-led development across India.

The Chief Guest for the seminar will be Annapurna Devi, Minister for Women and Child Development, Government of India

The one-day national seminar will feature four impactful sessions, each highlighting various dimensions of women-led development in the last 11 years of transformative governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Renowned film actress and Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut, India’s first woman IPS officer and former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr. Kiran Bedi, and former Governor of Assam Prof. Jagdish Mukhi will also join this prestigious seminar.

The seminar will be chaired by Pujjaniyaa Aadaraniya Rajmata Ambica Ji Khirbhawani, a respected spiritual leader. Principal Guest of the event is Dr. Basant Goel, renowned educationist, and among the Guests of Honour is Dr. Dole Shivaji Shamrao, educationist from Pune.

The seminar will witness the presence of several distinguished speakers and guests. Vice Chancellors attending the event include Prof. Alok Chakrawal (Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya), Prof. Usha S. Nair (National Sports University), Dr Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General of Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and Dr. Ashwani Lochan (Founder, Arunachal University of Studies).

Prof. Jasim Mohammad, Chairman of CNMS, said: “This seminar represents the highest level of academic excellence. In the last 11 years, women have become strong leaders in every field. Our youth will be inspired by their journey and understand how women are building a strong and developed India.”