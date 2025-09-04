CNMS signs MoU with CUH to strengthen research, promote youth empowerment

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 03: The Central University of Haryana (CUH) and the Centre for Narendra Modi Studies (CNMS–NaMo Kendra) have formalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen research, innovation, and youth empowerment in alignment with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the national goal of building a Viksit Bharat.

The signing ceremony was graced by Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, Former Governor of Assam. He lauded the initiative, stating: “India’s youth are the strongest pillar of our democracy and the real architects of our nation’s future. The collaboration between NaMo Kendra and CUH will channelize the potential of young minds towards constructive nation-building. This MoU is a commitment to shaping responsible and innovative leaders of tomorrow.”

Hailing the agreement as a milestone, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, remarked, "This MoU is a historic document. It will serve as a roadmap to channelize the energy of India's youth towards constructive nation-building. This partnership will create a strong ecosystem for innovation, leadership, and knowledge creation."

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. (Dr.) Tankeshwar Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of CUH, said, “This partnership with CNMS reflects our commitment to nurture responsible and innovative leaders of tomorrow. CUH believes that universities are nurseries of leadership. With this MoU, we aim to provide platforms where young minds can engage in meaningful research, align with the NEP, and contribute to the vision of a Viksit Bharat.”

He said, “CUH is proud to partner with CNMS for this important initiative. We hope to strengthen the culture of academic research, innovation, and nation-oriented dialogue.”

Reflecting on the vision behind the MoU, Prof. Jasim Mohammad stated, “Today’s youth hold the power to transform India into a strong and progressive nation. Through this collaboration with CUH, we aim to give them the tools, platforms, and guidance needed to realise this potential. The MoU is a step towards building a knowledge partnership where ideas can grow into impactful action.”

The MoU was officially signed by Prof Jagdish Mukhi Former Governor of Assam, Prof. Tankeshwar Kumar, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, CUH; Prof. Suneel Kumar, Registrar, Central University of Haryana; and Prof. Payal Kanwar Chandel, Dean, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, CUH, Haryana, on behalf of CUH; and by Prof. Jasim Mohammad, Chairman, CNMS–NaMo Kendra; Firoz Bakht Ahmed, Former Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Hyderabad; Dr. Jawaid Rahmani, CEO, Journalism Today Group; and Prof. Divya Rashmi, Professor in Cybersecurity, on behalf of CNMS.