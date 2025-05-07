Kashmir

CNMS delegation meets IOA President PT Usha

Discusses women-led development and youth engagement for Viksit Bharat 2047

New Delhi, May 06: A delegation from the Centre for Narendra Modi Studies (CNMS) met P. T. Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association and Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, to discuss CNMS initiatives and invite her to deliver the keynote address at the upcoming National Seminar on Women-Led Development, scheduled for June 17–18, 2025, in Srinagar.
The seminar will focus on empowering women and engaging youth in the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The delegation was led by CNMS Chairman Prof. Jasim Mohammad, along with Advisory Council Members Dr. Jawaid Rehmani and Prof. Divya Tanwar. Prof. Jasim Mohammad highlighted CNMS’s work in research, policy dialogue, and public awareness, emphasizing the need to involve youth in building a self-reliant and progressive India. He described P. T. Usha as a symbol of strength and leadership, whose life and thoughts will inspire young Indians to actively contribute to national development.

Member of Parliament P.T. Usha appreciated CNMS’s efforts and agreed that youth engagement is key to India’s future. She warmly accepted the invitation to speak at the seminar, stating, “It is heartening to see an institution like CNMS working with such passion to bring change. I’m happy to support your Mission & Vision.”

The CNMS team expressed gratitude for her support, confident that her presence will greatly enrich the seminar and inspire broader public participation in the journey toward Viksit Bharat 2047

