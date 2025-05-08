Kashmir

CNMS chairman lauds Modi Govt’s firm response through ‘Operation Sindoor’

New Delhi, May 07: The Chairman of the Centre for Narendra Modi Studies (CNMS), Prof. Jasim Mohammad, Wednesday lauded the Modi government for launching ‘Operation Sindoor’—a bold and decisive step in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
Praising the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Prof. Jasim said, “The government has sent a clear and strong message that any attack on Indian lives will not be tolerated. ‘Operation Sindoor’ reflects Bharat’s unwavering commitment to protect its sovereignty and fight terrorism with full force.” Former MLA Neeldaman Khatri said, “The people of India stand united behind the Modi government. This firm action gives confidence to every citizen that the safety of our nation is the top priority.” CNMS Advisory Council Members Prof. Divya Tanwar and Dr Jawaid Rahmani strongly condemned the Pahalgam attack, calling it “a shameful and cowardly act that took away the lives of innocent people.” Secretary of CNMS Nikhat Parveen said, “Terrorism has no place in a civilized society. It is time the world recognizes India’s right to defend its people. The Narendra Modi government has shown that national security will never be compromised.” Treasurer of CNMS Dr Daulat Ram Sharma said “There is no place for terrorism in India and in the World.” The Centre for Narendra Modi Studies stands in full support of the government’s mission to uproot terrorism and uphold national dignity.

 

 

