CMs Mamata, Omar pitch for stronger JK-Bengal ties, cultural and trade collaboration

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday attended a conference with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Howrah, expressing gratitude for her empathetic stance during the state’s trying times and sowing seeds for a promising partnership in trade, tourism, and industrialisation that could soon transform the scenic landscapes of J&K into a hotspot for West Bengal tourists.

“I thank West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for her sympathy towards the people of J&K. In 2019, during a challenging political period, Didi expressed her concerns, stating that whatever was happening was wrong. After the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, Didi sent a team from here to assist those affected by the shelling,” Omar said during a joint press conference.

CM Abdullah was referencing the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, which led to the removal of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status; the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 Indian tourists; and the subsequent retaliatory Operation Sindoor.

CM Abdullah arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday to take part in the Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) travel trade show Kolkata 2025.

He also expressed hope that the two states would work more closely in trade, industrialisation, and tourism, inviting her to visit J&K.

Abudullah said, “I came here to thank her for all of this and invite her to Jammu and Kashmir. I have been her guest many times. We hope J&K and West Bengal work together more closely in trade, industrialisation and tourism.”

In response, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accepted the invitation to visit Jammu and Kashmir after the upcoming Pooja festival.

CM Banerjee said, “I have accepted his invitation to visit J&K. After the Pooja festival, I will try to be there. We are ready to help Kashmir. Our tourists should visit Kashmir; there is nothing to be afraid of. The government should also ensure that all tourists are provided with security. It is a very important part of our nation, and it is very beautiful.”

Expressing personal admiration for the region, Banerjee added, “I am a great fan of Kashmir. I love Kashmir, and it is my heart-pounding love for all my Kashmiri brothers and sisters.”

She proposed enhanced cooperation in tourism, technical education, and industrial collaboration between the two states.

“We will walk together in the tourism and technical education department. I request that the industrialists and the tourism sector work together with the Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal governments so that they can visit our state, and we can visit theirs. There should also be some cultural exchange programs,” she said.

Banerjee also extended a special invitation to Kashmiri women to take part in Bengal’s Durga Pooja festivities. (ANI)