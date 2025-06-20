CM vows to turn J&K into hub of higher education

Samba, June 19: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday inaugurated the newly constructed campus of Government Degree College (GDC) Purmandal in Samba district, reaffirming his government’s commitment to strengthening higher education and youth development in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a gathering of students, faculty, and officials, the Chief Minister described the occasion as a significant milestone for higher education in the region and a proud moment for the people of Purmandal. “I will not consider my mission fulfilled until the day students from outside J&K come here to pursue their education,” he said.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Higher Education Minister Sakina Itoo, Advisor to the CM Nasir Aslam Wani, MLAs Chander Parkash Ganga and Er Khurshid Ahmad, ACS Higher Education Shantmanu, ACS to the CM Dheeraj Gupta, Director Colleges, Deputy Commissioner Samba, and the Principal of GDC Purmandal.

Responding to a memorandum presented by students, Omar Abdullah assured timely redressal, especially the introduction of new academic courses. EmphasiSing the importance of quality education and skill-building, he noted, “Government jobs alone cannot eliminate unemployment. Real change will come when our students are trained in world-class skills.”

The CM also underlined plans to upgrade government schools and committed to developing the region into a hub for religious tourism, which he said would transform local livelihoods. On infrastructure, he assured that demands related to road development in the area would be given priority.

He thanked the Prime Minister and the External Affairs Minister for facilitating the safe return of J&K students from Iran and reiterated his government’s focus on student safety abroad.

As part of the event, Omar Abdullah handed over keys of five buses—donated by J&K Bank under its CSR initiative—to five government colleges in Jammu division. He commended the bank for playing a “vital role in strengthening J&K’s educational infrastructure.”

Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary termed the establishment of GDC Purmandal as a “transformative step” for the remote area, while Higher Education Minister Sakina Itoo congratulated the local community and recalled that the college’s foundation was laid by Omar Abdullah in 2013.

She informed that over 500 assistant professors have been recently appointed and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to adding more academic streams and constructing a hostel for students. “The younger generation must lead the fight against societal evils like drug abuse,” she urged.

Earlier, ACS Shantmanu outlined the features of the new campus, which includes plans for a four-storey academic block, a large playground, and landscaped surroundings.