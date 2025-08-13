CM urges citizens to uphold national flag’s dignity

SRINAGAR, AUG 12: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today called on citizens to preserve and uphold the honour of the national flag, describing it as a living symbol of India’s identity, pride, and sacrifices of patriots.

Addressing the Tiranga Rally that concluded at Nehru Memorial Botanical Garden, Chashma-i-Shahi, the Chief ministerreflected on how the flag’s presence in private spaces became a hard-won right secured by a determined individual’s efforts.

Reflecting on the past, the Chief Minister recalled that there was a time when the national flag was only permitted to fly over government buildings, barred from being displayed in homes, workplaces, or private spaces. “This was the reality we lived in, the flag belonged to the nation, yet it was absent from our personal lives,” he said.

Highlighting the role of a single determined citizen who approached the courts and secured the right for every Indian to hoist the Tiranga at their homes, the Chief Minister said this change was proof that “even one individual, driven by the right intentions, can bring about lasting change.”

He paid rich tribute to those who laid down their lives for the honour of the national flag, stating, “They gave up their present for the nation’s future, stood alone if necessary, and believed their single act of courage could defend the dignity of our Tiranga.”

Underscoring the need for the flag to remain a constant symbol of pride, not just during official functions, Omar Abdullah called on citizens to “raise it higher, both physically and in the respect we give it, inspired by the sacrifices of those who came before us.”

The rally, led by CM and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha from SKICC lawns, saw vibrant participation from youth, students, officials, and community members.

In a separate engagement today, CM Omar Abdullah visited the historic Mughal Garden Shalimar to review ongoing restoration works supported by the JSW Foundation under its CSR initiative. Accompanied by senior floriculture officials and JSW representatives, he inspected key heritage monuments including Pink Pavilion, Rani Mahal, and Black Pavilion.

The restoration efforts aim to preserve the originality, architectural features, and cultural integrity of Shalimar Garden, part of Kashmir’s six Mughal Gardens listed on UNESCO’s Tentative World Heritage List. The Chief Minister directed expedited completion of works while maintaining heritage authenticity, appreciating the collaborative efforts to safeguard Kashmir’s rich cultural legacy.