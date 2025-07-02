Politics

CM should use power of his chair for statehood: Bukhari

‘Yatris our guests; Kashmiris always hospitable’

Anantnag, Jul 01: Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday said he doesn’t believe that the Chief Minister would need to vacate the chair for the restoration of statehood. “In fact, he (CM) should use the power of his chair to achieve statehood,” Bukhari told reporters after holding a meeting with party leaders and workers at Dak Bungalow, Anantnag.Speaking on the upcoming Amarnath Yatra starting July 03, the Apni Party chief said his prayers are with the pilgrimage. “It has been going on for centuries. It used to be much smaller. When we were in college, around 8,000 to 9,000 yatris used to come. It was a celebration largely by Kashmiris—90 per cent,” he recalled.He added, “Our Kashmiri Pandit brothers and other Hindus used to come. Now, people from many states of India participate. They are our guests. We are a hospitable people. I hope our people will continue to serve them as they always have.”Referring to jailed leader Er Rashid, Bukhari said, “Democracy exists because of the people. If five lakh people have voted for him, then why is he still in jail? Who are these leaders who fear their political space will shrink if he is released? If that is the reason behind his continued detention, then the Government of India is making a very big mistake.”Besides Altaf Bukhari, senior party leader and General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir and others were part of the meeting at Dak Banglow Anantnag.

