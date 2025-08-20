CM sanctions financial assistance for victims of Badhaal tragedy

SRINAGAR, AUG19: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has sanctioned and released a grant of ₹30 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the Next of Kin (NoK) of the victims of the tragic Badhaal incident.

In December 2024, the village of Badhaal in Rajouri district was struck by a devastating tragedy in which 17 people—including 13 children—lost their lives, leaving the community in deep shock and grief.

To assist the surviving families in rebuilding their lives, the Chief Minister approved financial aid aimed at providing immediate relief during this difficult period.

MLA Budhal, JavedIqbalChoudhary, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister, stating, “I extend my sincere thanks for the financial assistance granted to the families of the deceased. This compassionate support has brought much-needed relief to the affected households and is deeply appreciated.”