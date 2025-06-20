CM reviews Shri Amarnathji yatra readiness, essential services in Jammu Div

Jammu, June 19: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu to review the delivery of essential services and preparations for the summer season, including arrangements for the upcoming Shri Amarnathji Yatra and Muharram.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Ministers Sakina Itoo and Satish Sharma, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM Dheeraj Gupta, Administrative Secretaries, Inspector General of Police Jammu, and other senior officials. Officers based in Srinagar joined via virtual mode.

Addressing reporters after the meeting in Samba, Omar Abdullah said, “I reviewed the situation concerning hot weather conditions in Jammu. All officers, including the Divisional Commissioner, were present. I asked about the arrangements for Muharram and the Amarnath Yatra. I am satisfied with the steps taken in this direction. Now we are waiting for pilgrims so that their Yatra is comfortable.”

Officials informed the Chief Minister that detailed arrangements have been made from Lakhanpur, the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir, to Lambar in Banihal, Ramban district, for the smooth conduct of the 38-day-long Shri Amarnathji Yatra, beginning July 3. Pilgrims will travel along two routes, the traditional 48-km Pahalgam track and the 14-km steeper Baltal route, to reach the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine.

The administration has established registration and RFID centres, lodgement facilities, langars, and health services along the Yatra routes. Abdullah also directed officials to ensure wide publicity for cut-off timings for travel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, applicable to both pilgrims and tourists.

Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar presented the summer preparedness plan and briefed the Chief Minister on the functioning of various departments.

The Jammu Power Development Corporation Limited (JPDCL) has maintained a buffer stock of transformers and introduced scheduled power curtailments to avoid overloading. The Chief Minister stressed adherence to the curtailment plan to minimize outages and prevent equipment overheating.

The Jal Shakti Department and Jammu Municipal Corporation were directed to ensure adequate water supply, including deployment of tankers, sprinklers, anti-smog guns, and the maintenance of water coolers. Taking note of water scarcity in some newly developed areas, Abdullah instructed officials to immediately provide tanker services and expedite completion of ongoing water supply schemes.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the Forest Department’s fire response mechanism and the preparedness of the Fire and Emergency Services. He was informed that 24×7 control rooms have been established in anticipation of the monsoon season, and desilting of irrigation canals is underway as part of the flood mitigation plan.

The Health Department reported that sufficient medical supplies have been stocked across the division, with advisories on heat-related illnesses being issued, especially for vulnerable populations. Awareness campaigns are also being carried out under IEC initiatives.

The Food and Civil Supplies Department has ensured sufficient stocks under various welfare schemes.

Abdullah also took stock of arrangements for the upcoming Muharram, with the Divisional Commissioner briefing him on designated procession routes and the provisioning of essential services, including power, water, and health support for participants.