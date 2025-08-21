CM reviews district capex, CDF works progress

Srinagar, Aug20:Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the implementation of financial inclusion schemes, social security coverage, district capital expenditure (Capex), and progress under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) works programme.

The meeting also focused on GST collection and trends in both tax and non-tax revenue for the current financial year. It was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister NasirAslamWani, Additional Chief Secretary Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary Finance Santosh D. Vaidya, Administrative Secretaries, all Deputy Commissioners, and other concerned officials—both in person and via virtual mode.

Principal Secretary Finance gave a comprehensive presentation highlighting revenue trends, progress of capex and CDF works district-wise, and status of various financial and social inclusion schemes.

Expressing concern over the slow pace of work uploads and tendering, the Chief Minister directed all departments and districts to adopt a proactive approach to revenue realization and scheme implementation. He emphasized that monitoring must be conducted on a monthly basis rather than deferring corrective measures to the final quarter of the financial year.

“Departments must not wait for February and March to chase revenue targets,” he said. “Each department will receive specific communication from the Finance Department, outlining areas of concern and providing a six-month revenue target breakdown. The focus must shift to monthly achievement, beginning today.”

To strengthen the coverage of key social welfare schemes—including PM Jan DhanYojana (PMJDY), PM SurakshaBimaYojana (PMSBY), PM JeevanJyotiBimaYojana (PMJJBY), Atal Pension Yojana, and Integrated Social Security Schemes—the Chief Minister instructed the Finance Department to issue district-specific guidelines. He urged Deputy Commissioners to investigate the drop in enrolments under PMJDY and other schemes, stressing that another review would be conducted in three months to assess progress.

On CDF implementation, the Chief Minister called for expediting the finalization of work plans and uploading of projects on the BEAMS portal. He directed that MLAs be informed about the inclusion of their recommended works in the UT and District Capex Plans, and be notified of projects deemed unviable.

Warning of consequences for delays in revenue mobilization, Omar Abdullah said, “Departments that fail to meet targets may face expenditure cuts. The responsibility lies with each department to ensure timely progress and financial discipline.”

The meeting noted significant achievements under financial inclusion and welfare schemesPMJDY account holders have crossed 23 lakh, PMSBY enrolments have reached 23.8 lakh and PMJJBY has covered nearly 9.83 lakh individuals.

Under the Building & Other Construction Workers Board, ₹166.90 crore has been disbursed to 2.5 lakh beneficiaries during 2024–25, although active worker registration remains a concern.

The Chief Minister underscored the need to strengthen monitoring mechanisms for both revenue and expenditure, ensure 100% uploading of works on BEAMS, and speed up administrative approvals, tendering, and execution of Capex works. He also emphasized intensified awareness campaigns to improve access to welfare schemes and ensure timely claim settlements.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to social security, inclusive growth, and fiscal discipline, the Chief Minister called for greater coordination between departments and the Finance Department to meet the defined targets.