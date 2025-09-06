BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

CM Omar visits Kulgam to assess flood damage and oversee restoration efforts following heavy rains in the district

RK Online Desk
2 Min Read
KULGAM, SEPTEMBER 06: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday reached Kulgam district to personally take stock of damages, restoration works, and the challenges faced by the people.

His visit, marked by interaction with affected families and on-ground review of damaged infrastructure, underscored the government’s commitment to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the public in this testing time.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Singh Choudhary, Ministers Sakina Itoo and Javed Rana, Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, legislator Peerzada Feroz, Deputy Commissioner Kulgam Athar Aamir Khan, SSP Kulgam Sahil Sarangal, and other senior officers, the Chief Minister toured several affected areas including Khudwani, Aadigatnoo, Gudder, Laisoo and adjoining localities.

He assured the people that his Government would take every possible step to provide timely relief and assistance.

The Chief Minister directed the district administration to accelerate restoration works on war footing while ensuring uninterrupted supply of essential services in affected areas.

Later, at a meeting convened at the Mini Secretariat Kulgam, the Deputy Commissioner briefed the Chief Minister about the early evacuation undertaken to safeguard lives and presented details of damage to roads, bridges, and public utilities.

He also outlined the steps initiated for fast-track restoration of services.
The Chief Minister lauded the proactive efforts of the district administration in carrying out timely evacuations.

He instructed departments including PDD, Jal Shakti, and Irrigation & Flood Control to work in a mission mode for the restoration of essential services.

Emphasizing the importance of safeguarding the livelihoods of farmers, Omar Abdullah directed immediate assessment of crop and horticulture losses, including damages caused during transportation and due to road blockages, so that compensation can be considered by the Government.

Expressing concern over illegal mining in the district, the Chief Minister ordered strict enforcement to ensure a complete ban on the practice.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to extend every possible support to the affected families.

