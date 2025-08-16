CM Omar visits Kishtwar to assess flash flood damage

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday visited the flood-affected areas in Kishtwar district to assess the damage caused by flash floods earlier this week.

His convoy reached Gulabgarh in the Padder block and is proceeding towards Chashoti village, one of the worst-hit locations, to review the ongoing relief and rescue operations.

On Friday, Abdullah confirmed that around 60 bodies had been recovered from Chasoti village in Kishtwar district after a devastating flash flood struck on Thursday. He said the number of missing persons was still being verified.

“Around 60 bodies have been found. The number of missing persons is being assessed. After the rescue and relief operation concludes, we will inquire whether the Administration could have taken any preventive steps when the Met Department had issued a warning and also advised people not to venture out if not needed. The rescue operation by the Army, NDRF, SDRF, Police, and Administration is underway. Workers of different political parties are also working on the ground,” Omar Abdullah told reporters.

Rescue and relief efforts are continuing with the Army, NDRF, SDRF, Police and local administration on site.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh also visited the affected areas in Chesoti late on Friday evening to take stock of the situation.

According to sources, the Indian Air Force has been placed on standby to assist with the operations. Two Mi-17 helicopters and one Advanced Light Helicopter have been kept ready at Jammu and Udhampur for deployment.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, expressed solidarity with those affected by recent natural disasters across the country.

“Nature is testing us…Over the past few days, we have been facing natural disasters, landslides, cloudbursts, and many other calamities. Our sympathies are with the affected people,” he said from the Red Fort. (ANI)