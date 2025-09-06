Developing StoryJammu and Kashmir News

CM Omar Visits Flood-Affected Areas of Anantnag 

RK Online Desk
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday visited the flood-affected areas of Anantnag district today and interacted with affected families.

In a post on X, Office of CM wrote, “Chief Minister visited the flood-affected areas of Anantnag district today and interacted with affected families. He assured the Government stands by them in these testing times and all possible measures will be taken to help them.”

“He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Minister Sakina itoo, Minister Javed Ranaa , Advisor to Chief Minister Nasir Sogami and concerned MLAs of the district,”the post reads.

PM Modi assures assistance after massive cloudburst hits Kishtwar
CM Omar Abdullah stresses on adopting urban planning strategies for planned development
How long the people of J&K will be deprived of electricity: Tarigami
Tractor Driver Loses Life in Soil Excavation Incident in Pulwama 
LG Sinha takes stock of situation in the wake of incessant rain and flood
