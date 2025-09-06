CM Omar Visits Flood-Affected Areas of Anantnag 

Follow us on

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday visited the flood-affected areas of Anantnag district today and interacted with affected families.

In a post on X, Office of CM wrote, “Chief Minister visited the flood-affected areas of Anantnag district today and interacted with affected families. He assured the Government stands by them in these testing times and all possible measures will be taken to help them.”

“He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Minister Sakina itoo, Minister Javed Ranaa , Advisor to Chief Minister Nasir Sogami and concerned MLAs of the district,”the post reads.