CM Omar urges students to push the boundaries & explore beyond limits at TEDx event in Jammu

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today addressed the TEDx event at JK Public School Kunjwani as chief guest, inspiring students to challenge limits and embrace the theme “Beyond Boundaries”.

Speaking to a hall full of students besides other eminent speakers and school administration, the Chief Minister said boundaries exist everywhere, in geography, politics, laws and borders, sometimes for good reasons, sometimes as restrictions. He noted that people often create self-imposed boundaries shaped by experiences or stereotypes. “These limits may be real or imagined, but every great exploration and advancement of civilisation has come from crossing boundaries,” he said.

Encouraging students to aim high, he urged them not to let boundaries hold them back. “Set lofty goals. Unless you test your limits, you cannot carve a unique identity for yourself,” he said. He advised them to speak up, ask questions and never let hesitation silence them. Gender, background or appearance, he added, should never be hurdles to achievement.

At the same time, he reminded students to distinguish between restrictive or imaginary boundaries and the laws of the land. “Go beyond boundaries, but do so lawfully. Goals must never be pursued by breaching the law,” he said.

“Set many goals and spend your life striving to achieve them. The pursuit itself is worthwhile, no matter what the outcome,” the Chief Minister told the gathering.

Other speakers who shared their ideas at the event included educationists such as Prof Amitabh Mattoo and Usha Mani.

