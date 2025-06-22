CM Omar urges restraint amid escalating Iran-Israel tensions

Ganderbal, June 21:Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday voiced deep concern over the rising tensions between Iran and Israel, calling for immediate restraint and a return to diplomatic dialogue to prevent further escalation.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a series of development projects in Ganderbal, the Chief Minister questioned the rationale behind Israel’s recent attack on Iran. “There is no valid justification for this aggression. U.S. intelligence has confirmed that Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapons. So on what grounds did Israel launch this strike?” he asked.

He further remarked, “It appears there may be political motives behind the move. We urge all parties to step back from the brink. War and destruction benefit no one—we hope peace prevails.”

Reaffirming his commitment to the people of Ganderbal, Omar Abdullah said, “I have not vacated this seat because I stand by those who placed their trust in me. The people elected me, and I remain dedicated to fulfilling their expectations.”

Addressing a local demand for recreational infrastructure, the Chief Minister assured swift action. “I have already instructed the Deputy Commissioner to initiate the development of a playground in the area. Funds for the project will be released from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF),” he announced.

Speaking on the upcoming AmarnathYatra, Omar Abdullah expressed confidence in the arrangements being made. “I am hopeful that the Yatris will have a safe and pleasant experience. While law and order is the responsibility of the Lieutenant Governor’s administration, we are working to ensure that medical support and infrastructure are adequately in place,” he said.

In response to criticism directed at party MLAs, the Chief Minister defended his colleagues. “Our MLAs are diligently working in their respective constituencies. Those pointing fingers should first evaluate their own performance. When the time comes, our representatives will present their work to the public with pride,” he asserted.

During his visit, Omar Abdullah laid the foundation stone for a ₹7.56 crore, 50-meter steel truss bridge over Nallah Sindh at Gadoora. The bridge is expected to enhance regional connectivity and reduce travel difficulties for residents.

“Bridges don’t just connect places; they connect people and opportunities. This bridge will significantly improve access and ensure smoother mobility for the residents,” the Chief Minister said.

He also inaugurated a modern community hall at Duderhama, constructed at a cost of ₹4.15 crore. The facility will serve as a venue for weddings, cultural events, and social gatherings, providing the community with a much-needed multipurpose space.

Terming the facility as a symbol of inclusive growth, the Chief Minister said, “This marriage hall is not just a building, but a step toward making community life more inclusive and accessible. We are committed to infrastructure that directly benefits people’s lives.”

A large number of local residents, senior district officers, and engineers were present at both events and welcomed the developmental initiatives with appreciation.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Advisor NasirAslamWani, Deputy Commissioner GanderbalJatin Kishore, SSP Ganderbal Khalil Poswal, Chief Engineer R&B Kashmir Sajjad Ahmed Naqeeb, and other concerned officials.