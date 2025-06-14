CM Omar urges MEA to ensure safety of Kashmiri students in Iran

Srinagar, June 13: Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called on the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to take urgent steps to ensure the safety of Kashmiri students stranded in Iran, following Israeli strikes on residential areas in Tehran and other cities early Friday morning.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to social media to appeal for swift action. “Requesting @MEAIndia to urgently ensure the safety and well-being of Kashmiri students currently stuck in Iran. Their families are deeply worried, and we stand with them in this difficult time. Every step must be taken to safeguard our students,” the CM’s Office posted on X.

The sudden escalation triggered widespread panic among hundreds of Indian students, many of whom reached out to authorities and student bodies, seeking evacuation and immediate assistance.

“In view of the current situation in Iran, all Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin are requested to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movement, follow the Embassy’s social media accounts, and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities,” the Indian Embassy in Iran said in an advisory posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Syeeda Zoha, a medical student from Kashmir studying at Tehran University of Medical Sciences, described the early hours of Friday as a “night of terror.”

“We were about to sleep when a deafening explosion rocked the city around 3 a.m. Smoke filled the air, and panic broke out instantly. No one anticipated an attack of this scale,” she said.

Zoha said students were asked to evacuate their hostel after a nearby residential building collapsed due to the blasts. “We spent the night outside on the lawn. Just as we tried to rest at dawn, another loud explosion sent everyone into a fresh panic. We’re in touch with the Indian Embassy now, and things feel slightly more stable,” she added.

Tabiya Zahra, a second-year MBBS student, said the explosions occurred around 3:30 a.m., shaking the ground and leaving everyone terrified.

“University officials came to check on us shortly after the blasts. The situation here is extremely tense. Internet connectivity is unstable, and many of us are struggling to contact our families. We urgently request the Indian government to evacuate us,” she said, noting that approximately 30 Kashmiri students are currently studying in Tehran, alongside several hundred other Indian nationals.

Nasir Khuehami, National Convener of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), said between 1,300 to 1,500 Indian students—mostly from Kashmir—are enrolled in various institutions across Iran.

“We’re receiving continuous distress calls from students and their families. Many parents are desperate. We’ve submitted a formal request to the MEA, seeking a dedicated evacuation plan and clear communication channels. The government must act without delay,” Khuehami said.

As the situation in Iran remains volatile, concerns continue to mount over the safety of Indian nationals, particularly students caught in the midst of the conflict. Families back home anxiously await government action to bring their loved ones home safely.