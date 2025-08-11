Top Stories

CM Omar to chair meeting on adulterated meat crisis today

Shafat Malik
Shafat Malik
3 Min Read

Srinagar, Aug 10: In response to a growing public health concern, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will chair an emergency meeting on Monday morning at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar to address the escalating crisis of adulterated meat being sold across Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources told Rising Kashmir that the high-level review meeting will focus on recent large-scale seizures of unsafe meat products in Srinagar and other districts. The Chief Minister is expected to examine how contaminated consignments are entering the Valley without proper checks and to push for the immediate tightening of inspection protocols.

“A zero-tolerance policy towards food safety violations is likely to be announced,” a senior official said, adding that the CM will call for accountability within regulatory departments.

Sources said that Abdullah will seek detailed reports on the current monitoring of the meat supply chain, gaps in border inspections, and coordination between food safety and enforcement agencies. The meeting is also expected to deliberate on market inspection practices and propose mechanisms to detect and destroy unsafe products before they reach consumers.

The urgency behind the meeting follows a week-long aggressive crackdown initiated by the Food Safety Department, Kashmir, after receiving credible information about the sale of adulterated meat. The drive was later joined by Food Minister Satish Sharma, who emphasized the government’s commitment to public health.

“The health of our citizens is non-negotiable. Any compromise on food safety will be dealt with firmly,” Sharma told reporters.

Over the past seven days, enforcement teams have uncovered and destroyed significant quantities of spoiled and contaminated meat. These included1,200 kg of rotten meat from a Srinagar storage facility, 2,500 kebabs prepared with unapproved food colours in Safakadal and Parimpora, and 150 kg of spoiled meatballs (Gushtaba).

Sources said that CM’s Monday meeting is expected to finalise a multi-pronged strategy, tightening cold chain checks, closing supply loopholes at entry points, scheduling surprise inspections, and fast-tracking prosecution of offenders.

They said that the Chief Minister will also push for real-time reporting systems to prevent adulterated consignments from slipping through regulatory cracks.

‘Mann Ki Baat’: PM’s highlights success stories of SHGs & women athletes
SIA announces ₹10 Lakh reward for information on Adv Babar Qadri’s killers
Vocational courses in govt schools from classes 6th to 8th starting soon
Night campaigning gains momentum in north Kashmir’s border dists
DA to govt staff, pensioners hiked
Share This Article
Previous Article Kulgam Op Enters 10th day: Security forces tighten cordon around terrorists
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Kulgam Op Enters 10th day: Security forces tighten cordon around terrorists
Top Stories
India sees over 15 lakh new cancer cases in 2024: Health Ministry
Top Stories
Poison on the plate? Health experts sound alarm as rotten meat endangers across J&K
Anchor
“Vikas Purush” Manoj Sinha
Editorial