CM Omar reviews flood situation across J&K

New Delhi, Sept 3: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday chaired an emergency meeting to review the situation following continuous heavy rainfall and rising flood threats across the Union Territory. The Chief Minister directed the civil and disaster management authorities to remain on high alert, intensify ground-level response, and ensure the timely evacuation of residents from critical and flood-prone areas.

During the meeting, Minister Sakina Itoo and Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, briefed him on the latest developments in the Kashmir Valley. Ministers Javed Ahmad Rana and Satish Sharma provided updates from the Jammu division, including reports of flash floods, landslides, blocked roads, and the vulnerability of habitations situated near riverbanks and steep terrains.

Expressing concern over the situation, Omar Abdullah instructed the divisional and district administrations to enhance coordination with disaster response forces, health authorities, and the police. He stressed the importance of ensuring the uninterrupted supply of essential services such as electricity, clean drinking water, healthcare, fuel, and food in the affected areas. He also ordered that emergency medical teams be kept on standby and instructed officials to maintain adequate stockpiles of rations, medicines, and other essentials in high-risk zones.

The Chief Minister is receiving regular updates on the water levels in the Jhelum River and its tributaries, as well as on the status of power supply, road connectivity, and overall public safety across the region. He has asked departments to issue advance warnings wherever necessary and ensure prompt communication with the public to avoid panic and facilitate evacuations when needed.

Appealing for public cooperation, Omar Abdullah urged residents to follow all safety advisories, avoid vulnerable areas, and immediately report emergencies to the nearest authorities. He reassured citizens that the government is closely monitoring the evolving situation and that all resources are being mobilised to minimise damage and protect lives.

“The safety and well-being of our citizens is our topmost priority. I appeal to the public to stay vigilant and fully cooperate with the administration. Together, we will overcome this challenge,” the Chief Minister said.

He also directed that regular updates be provided to the public and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to taking all necessary steps to ensure relief and safety for those affected by the ongoing weather crisis.